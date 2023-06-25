Robert Whittaker shares theory on Dricus du Plessis’ UFC success: “I do believe that is one of the major reasons”

Robert Whittaker On Dricus du Plessis Success

Robert Whittaker appeared during the UFC Vegas 75 post-show, and he had a theory on why Dricus du Plessis has been emerging as a middleweight contender (h/t MMAFighting).

“I guess if fights were won on paper, the entire sport would be very different,” Whittaker said. “And I understand that’s not how fights are won, I understand the threat that Dricus can bring to the table and bring to me moving forward, to trying to achieve what I want.

“I do believe that is one of the major reasons why Dricus has had the success he’s had, because he’s going up against these dudes and these guys are not giving him his credit, they’re not giving the respect his skill set deserves. I fully understand that I have bled and sweat and trained my butt off to take the war to him come UFC 290.”

Whittaker is looking to get a third fight against Israel Adesanya. Despite going 0-2 against “The Last Stylebender,” Whittaker was highly competitive in the rematch. Whether or not he can figure Adesanya out in a trilogy bout remains to be seen, but he’ll have to get past du Plessis if he wants to find out soon.