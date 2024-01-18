Dricus du Plessis reveals the “mistake” Israel Adesanya made in UFC 293 fight with Sean Strickland: “He just saw a guy that is not on his level”
UFC star Dricus du Plessis has explained the mistake he believes Israel Adesanya made against Sean Strickland.
At UFC 293, Sean Strickland shocked the world. He defeated Israel Adesanya to claim the UFC middleweight championship, and he did so with relative ease. Now, just four months later, he has the chance to defend what he earned when he goes head to head with Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297.
As for Israel Adesanya, there are still many question marks surrounding his future. He’s made it clear that he wants to take significant time off, but others wonder whether or not he is destined to main event UFC 300. If he does, it could well come against the winner of Strickland/du Plessis, depending on how many war wounds they leave Toronto with.
In a recent interview, du Plessis gave his thoughts on where ‘Stylebender’ went wrong when he took on Strickland.
du Plessis questions Adesanya
“With his style, there’s things you need to make note of and I think that’s the mistake that Adesanya made. He didn’t take note of those things, he just saw a guy that is not on his level and he went out there and he wasn’t prepared for the man that is Sean Strickland but I didn’t make that mistake and believe me, I won’t make that mistake. I am prepared.”
Quotes via MMA News
Regardless of what happens on Saturday, you can bet Israel Adesanya will be watching incredibly closely.
