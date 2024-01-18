Dricus du Plessis reveals the “mistake” Israel Adesanya made in UFC 293 fight with Sean Strickland: “He just saw a guy that is not on his level”

By Harry Kettle - January 18, 2024

UFC star Dricus du Plessis has explained the mistake he believes Israel Adesanya made against Sean Strickland.

Dricus Du Plessis, UFC, Israel Adesanya

At UFC 293, Sean Strickland shocked the world. He defeated Israel Adesanya to claim the UFC middleweight championship, and he did so with relative ease. Now, just four months later, he has the chance to defend what he earned when he goes head to head with Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297.

RELATED: Israel Adesanya takes aim at Sean Strickland for getting “triggered” over trash talk from Dricus Du Plessis

As for Israel Adesanya, there are still many question marks surrounding his future. He’s made it clear that he wants to take significant time off, but others wonder whether or not he is destined to main event UFC 300. If he does, it could well come against the winner of Strickland/du Plessis, depending on how many war wounds they leave Toronto with.

In a recent interview, du Plessis gave his thoughts on where ‘Stylebender’ went wrong when he took on Strickland.

du Plessis questions Adesanya

“With his style, there’s things you need to make note of and I think that’s the mistake that Adesanya made. He didn’t take note of those things, he just saw a guy that is not on his level and he went out there and he wasn’t prepared for the man that is Sean Strickland but I didn’t make that mistake and believe me, I won’t make that mistake. I am prepared.”

Quotes via MMA News

Regardless of what happens on Saturday, you can bet Israel Adesanya will be watching incredibly closely.

Do you think there’s a chance we will see Israel Adesanya return at UFC 300? Do you agree with the comments made by Dricus du Plessis? How do you see the UFC 297 main event playing out? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Dana White

Fight fans react to current UFC 300 lineup: “Looks like a fight night”

Harry Kettle - January 18, 2024
Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Megan Anderson reacts after UFC champion Sean Strickland goes off on Canadian journalist: “Maybe don't give him a platform”

Harry Kettle - January 18, 2024

MMA fighter Megan Anderson has given her thoughts on Sean Strickland’s recent rant during UFC 297 fight week.

Sean Strickland ranting
UFC

UFC champion Sean Strickland says he has not time for Women’s MMA: “I don't want to see two little cats fight”

Harry Kettle - January 18, 2024

UFC champion Sean Strickland has explained why he isn’t the biggest fan of women’s mixed martial arts.

Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping says Strickland vs. Du Plessis is 'very personal'

Zain Bando - January 17, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is familiar with big fights, as he won the title from Luke Rockhold on under two weeks’ notice at UFC 199 in June 2016.

Dricus Du Plessis
Sean Strickland

Dricus Du Plessis opens up on the DM he received from Sean Strickland

Cole Shelton - January 17, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis has revealed that Sean Strickland sent him a DM after their altercation at UFC 296.

Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland absolutely goes off on Canadian reporter ahead of UFC 297: “Go f**k yourself”

Cole Shelton - January 17, 2024
Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland explains why Dricus Du Plessis is a "harder fight" compared to Israel Adesanya

Cole Shelton - January 17, 2024

Sean Strickland doesn’t think Dricus Du Plessis is better than Israel Adesanya but does think he will be a harder fight.

Sean Strickland and Ian Machado Garry
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland slams Ian Machado Garry after the Irishman says he wants to fight: “He hides who he is”

Cole Shelton - January 17, 2024

Sean Strickland has blasted Ian Machado Garry after the Irishman said he wanted to fight him.

Tatiana Suarez
UFC

WATCH | HBO releases trailer for 'The Unbreakable Tatiana Suarez' documentary

Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2024

HBO has announced plans to release a documentary about UFC women’s strawweight contender Tatiana Suarez.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis says he’s open to fighting Israel Adesanya at UFC 300: “Give the fans what they want”

Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2024

If Dricus du Plessis wins the middleweight title on Saturday, he’s down to face Israel Adesanya at UFC 300 in April.