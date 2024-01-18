Fight fans react to current UFC 300 lineup: “Looks like a fight night”

Some fight fans aren’t too happy with the current state of the UFC 300 card as we get closer and closer to the blockbuster event.

On April 13, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will return to Las Vegas, Nevada for their blockbuster UFC 300 event. The promotion aims to stack the card as much as they possibly can, in a similar manner to their landmark 100 and 200 shows.

As of this writing, these are the announced bouts, as we noted during an article earlier this week.

RELATED: Current UFC 300 lineup and rumored fights

Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan – Women’s strawweight title fight

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway – BMF Title Fight (155lbs)

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller

Despite the apparent strength of the card, many UFC fans didn’t react too kindly in the comments of our Facebook and X posts.