Fight fans react to current UFC 300 lineup: “Looks like a fight night”

By Harry Kettle - January 18, 2024

Some fight fans aren’t too happy with the current state of the UFC 300 card as we get closer and closer to the blockbuster event.

Dana White

On April 13, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will return to Las Vegas, Nevada for their blockbuster UFC 300 event. The promotion aims to stack the card as much as they possibly can, in a similar manner to their landmark 100 and 200 shows.

As of this writing, these are the announced bouts, as we noted during an article earlier this week.

RELATED: Current UFC 300 lineup and rumored fights

  • Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan – Women’s strawweight title fight
  • Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway – BMF Title Fight (155lbs)
  • Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic
  • Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan
  • Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling
  • Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage
  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt
  • Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller

Despite the apparent strength of the card, many UFC fans didn’t react too kindly in the comments of our Facebook and X posts.

Fans respond to UFC 300 card

“Yawn… no better than any other PPV and on par with Fight Night. Taking a big L right now.”
“Looking like a fight night so far to me but I’m going either way to be part of history. UFC 299 is more stacked!”
“Kind of a boring card for ufc 300. And as much as I love the Holloway/Gaethje fight, that BMF title is lame now. Should have been a one off.”
“Sorry but I feel ufc 300 should have all star line up from bottom to top…”
“I was expecting to be honest. Half of the card ok. The rest nothing exciting.”

With eight fights confirmed thus far, the expectation is that we will see four or five more added in the coming weeks and months.

Do you agree with the criticism surrounding the event? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

