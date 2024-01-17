Dricus Du Plessis responds to Sean Strickland’s threat that he will stab him if he brings up childhood trauma

By Cole Shelton - January 17, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis has responded to Sean Strickland’s threat.

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis

Du Plessis and Strickland are set to headline UFC 297 on Saturday in Toronto for the middleweight title. It’s an intriguing matchup, and ahead of the fight, Strickland said he would stab Du Plessis if he brought any of his childhood trauma that he talked about on Theo Von’s podcast.

“I actually sent him a message and I was like, ‘Listen, Dricus. We’re going to go try and murder each other, but if you bring that shit up again, I will f*****g stab you,” Strickland said on his podcast about Dricus Du Plessis. “Press conference, weigh-in. He was cool about it, he was cool about it. But again, I’m not telling you I don’t want to fight you, Dricus. I’m not saying you’re not a good fighter. I’m just saying that that’s a line that, when crossed, transcends fighting. If I go to Canada and you bring that up, well, guess what? I’m going to jail, they’re going to deport me and we spend eight weeks of training for no f*****g reason.”

The comments caught many by surprise, and at UFC 297 media day on Wednesday, Dricus Du Plessis responded to the threat and said Sean Strickland wouldn’t get anywhere near him with a knife.

“I saw that, I don’t know, that’s pretty intense. I don’t know the legislation around here but that seems like Team Strickland needs to step in and check their boy,” Dricus Du Plessis said at UFC 297 media day. “When this whole thing occurred where he said ‘if you do that again’ he said he will kill me. He didn’t say stab me. When he said kill, I said okay you’re probably going to shoot me then. When I saw a knife, I’m like no, that’s not going to work. You won’t touch me with that knife. I’ll knock you out way before you get to stab me.”

Although Dricus Du Plessis doesn’t think Sean Strickland would get anywhere near him with a knife, the South African does admit he is worried of the champ doing something reckless which will cancel the fight.

“No, no. Am I scared that he self-sabotages this fight? Sure. That is something I’ve thought about. Maybe trying everything to get out of it but no, no, no, for me right now, the last press conference was winning on the mic. That was winning with Sean Strickland at his own game. Right now, this week where we’re at, I’m not here to do that. I’m here to be the middleweight champion of the world. My focus is on fighting and not making jokes. Getting the crowd to laugh, that’s not why I’m here. I’ve already won that battle. That battle is won. Right now, the battle that needs to be won is the one coming Saturday night and that’s where my mind’s at,” Du Plessis added.

But, if the UFC 297 headliner does come to fruition, Dricus Du Plessis is confident he will KO Sean Strickland and become the middleweight champ.

Dricus du Plessis Sean Strickland UFC

UFC 300, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, UFC

Current UFC 300 lineup and rumored fights

Susan Cox - January 17, 2024
Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, UFC 297, UFC
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya takes aim at Sean Strickland for getting “triggered” over trash talk from Dricus Du Plessis

Susan Cox - January 17, 2024

Israel Adesanya has taken aim at Sean Strickland for getting ‘triggered’ over the trash talk from Dricus Du Plessis.

UFC 297, Strickland vs. Du Plessis, UFC, Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis are extremely cordial in backstage meeting at UFC 297 (Video)

Susan Cox - January 17, 2024

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis were extremely cordial in their backstage meeting ahead of UFC 297.

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis
Sean Strickland

UFC 297 | Pro fighters make their picks for Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis title fight

Cole Shelton - January 17, 2024

In the main event of UFC 297 in Toronto on Saturday, the middleweight title is up for grabs as Sean Strickland looks to defend his belt for the first time against Dricus Du Plessis. Heading into the fight, Strickland is a small -138 favorite while the South African is a +108 underdog on FanDuel.

Cody Garbrandt, Dominick Cruz
Deiveson Figueiredo

Sean O'Malley was surprised that Cody Garbrandt called for Deiveson Figueiredo fight

Harry Kettle - January 17, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has expressed his surprise at Cody Garbrandt calling for a fight with Deiveson Figueiredo.

Jessica Andrade Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern set to replace Tatiana Suarez and fight Amanda Lemos at UFC 298

Harry Kettle - January 17, 2024
Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje and Bobby Green open as favorites in blockbuster UFC 300 fights

Harry Kettle - January 17, 2024

Justin Gaethje and Bobby Green have opened as the two favorites in their recently announced UFC 300 fights.

Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

UFC stars Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann set to take part in TV show

Harry Kettle - January 17, 2024

UFC fighters Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann are set to star in their own TV show, the BBC has announced.

Daniel Cormier and Jim Miller
Jim Miller

Daniel Cormier still not sold on Jim Miller being a Hall of Famer after UFC Vegas 84

Cole Shelton - January 16, 2024

Daniel Cormier still doesn’t think Jim Miller is a UFC Hall of Famer.

Dana White
Jim Miller

Dana White announces two more fights for UFC 300, including Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

Cole Shelton - January 16, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has announced two more fights for UFC 300 including the BMF belt being up for grabs.