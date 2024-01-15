Sean Strickland threatens to “stab” Dricus Du Plessis at the UFC 297 presser if he crosses the line: “I’m gonna go to jail”

By Susan Cox - January 15, 2024

Sean Strickland is threatening to ‘stab’ Dricus Du Plessis at the UFC 297 presser if he crosses the line.

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC

Strickland (28-5 MMA) will be making his first middleweight title defense against Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) this coming Saturday, January 20th at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Prior to their battle in the Octagon, Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis got into it in the stands at the UFC 296 PPV last month in Las Vegas, Nevada. The no. 2 ranked Du Plessis had made comments about Strickland’s late, abusive father, which triggered a reaction by ‘Tarzan’, ending up with a seat-clearing brawl in the stands.

Well, the champion is making it known once again that should ‘Stillknocks’ cross the line at the upcoming presser, he’s not going to be responsible for what takes place.

Speaking on YouTube, Sean Strickland shared that he wouldn’t be adverse to stabbing the fighter should get out of line:

“Remember when I attacked Dricus? I actually sent him a message. Dude listen, Dricus, we’re gonna go try to murder each other, but if you bring that sh*t up again, I will (expletive) stab you. Press conference, weigh in … he was cool about it. I’m not telling you I don’t wanna fight you, Dricus, I’m not saying you’re not a good fighter. I’m just saying that’s a line that when crossed, it transcends fighting. If I go to Canada and you bring that up, guess what? I’m gonna go to jail, they’re gonna deport me and we spent eight weeks of training for no (expletive) reason.”

Concluding, Sean Strickland spoke of what occurred at UFC 297, and should he have had a gun, things could have ended differently (h/t MMAMania):

“If I had a (expletive) gun on me at that UFC (crowd) fight, if I had a gun on me bro, there’s a chance bro … there’s a chance. I don’t wanna throw away my life for something dumb. And that’s why I’m always like, ‘Hey guys, let’s just be nice to each other.’ The best thing I could do was 12-6 elbows to the back of the head, if I wanted to do the most damage. If you look in the video, right at the very end, I went to bite him. If you slow down the video, you’ll see me grab his head and I went to take a chunk out of him. I’m almost positive I got a little bit of hair in my teeth. The reason why I didn’t fully commit as I did it, I was like ‘Sean there’s no coming back from this, the moment you take a piece from him.’ Watch the video.”

What do you think of Sean Strickland’s ‘threats’ to Dricus Du Plessis? Just pre-fight shenanigans?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Sean Strickland UFC UFC 297

Related

UFC Saudi Arabia

Report | UFC Saudi Arabia postponed to June in order to produce a "more entertaining fight card"

Cole Shelton - January 15, 2024
Dominick Cruz, UFC, Conor McGregor
Dominick Cruz

Dominick Cruz recounts the marketing advice he received from Conor McGregor: “Those are moments in time I look back at”

Susan Cox - January 15, 2024

Dominick Cruz is recounting the marketing advice he received from Conor McGregor.

Matt Brown
Matt Brown

Matt Brown believes he's the "front-runner" to face "f*****g legend" Jim Miller at UFC 300

Cole Shelton - January 15, 2024

Matt Brown has already texted Sean Shelby to try and make the Jim Miller fight at UFC 300.

Johnny Walker, UFC Vegas 84, UFC
UFC

Johnny Walker issues statement following knockout loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC Vegas 84

Susan Cox - January 15, 2024

Johnny Walker has issued a statement following knockout loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC Vegas 84.

Joe Rogan, Colby Covington, UFC 296, UFC, Trash Talk
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan believes Colby Covington’s brash trash talk “backfired” at UFC 296

Susan Cox - January 15, 2024

Joe Rogan believes Colby Covington’s brash trash talk ‘backfired’ at UFC 296.

Magomed Ankalaev, Johnny Walker, UFC, UFC Vegas 84

Magomed Ankalaev extends unique offer to current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira: “No wrestling”

Harry Kettle - January 15, 2024
Ryan Curtis injury
UFC

Conor McGregor rallies behind Irish MMA fighter Ryan Curtis following 'severe' spinal injury

Harry Kettle - January 15, 2024

Conor McGregor is one of many stars who has rallied behind Irish MMA fighter Ryan Curtis following a tragic injury he suffered recently.

Tony Ferguson
UFC

Tony Ferguson undergoes surgery to remove bone fragments from his left arm (Video)

Harry Kettle - January 15, 2024

UFC veteran Tony Ferguson has undergone surgery to remove bone fragments from his left arm.

Paul Felder
UFC

Paul Felder admits it would be hard to pass on UFC 300 fight: "I’m leaning toward wanting to do it"

Fernando Quiles - January 14, 2024

Paul Felder doesn’t know if he’ll ever have another pro MMA fight, but he isn’t shy to admit the thought of another bout is enticing.

Dana White
UFC 297

Fight fans express disappointment over main card lineup for UFC 297: “Looks like a Fight Night”

Fernando Quiles - January 14, 2024

Fans have shared their views on the UFC 297 card, and it isn’t pretty.