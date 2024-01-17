Current UFC 300 lineup and rumored fights

By Susan Cox - January 17, 2024

Check out the current lineup for April’s historic UFC 300 event as well as some rumored fights for the blockbuster event.

UFC 300, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, UFC

The current UFC 300 Fight Card reads as follows:

  • Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan – Women’s strawweight title fight
  • Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway – BMF Title Fight (155lbs)
  • Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic
  • Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan
  • Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling
  • Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage
  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt
  • Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller

UFC 300 will take place on Saturday, April 13th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The milestone event already has a number of bouts confirmed which are listed below:

Zhang Weili (24-3 MMA) vs. Yan Xiaonan (18-3 MMA) will fight for the Women’s Strawweight Title.

Justin Gaethje (25-4 MMA) vs. Max Holloway (25-7 MMA) will battle it out for the BMF Title.

Jiri Prochazka (29-4 MMA) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (14-3 MMA) meet in a Light Heavyweight bout.

Charles Oliveira (34-9 MMA) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (21-3 MMA) meet at Lightweight.

Calvin Kattar (23-7 MMA) will challenge Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA) at Featherweight.

Bo Nickal (5-0 MMA) vs. Cody Brundage (10-5 MMA) will fight in a Middleweight bout.

Deiveson Figueiredo (22-3 MMA) vs. Cody Garbrandt (13-5 MMA) meet at Lightweight.

Bobby Green (31-15 MMA) vs. Jim Miller (36-17 MMA) will also battle it out at Lightweight.

There are rumors circulating that current champion Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) will take on Belal Muhammad (23-3 MMA) for the welterweight title. To date that has not been confirmed by the promotion.

Also rumored for the event is the return of light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Are you impressed by UFC 300’s lineup so far? Who would you like added to the card?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Related

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, UFC 297, UFC

Israel Adesanya takes aim at Sean Strickland for getting “triggered” over trash talk from Dricus Du Plessis

Susan Cox - January 17, 2024
UFC 297, Strickland vs. Du Plessis, UFC, Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis are extremely cordial in backstage meeting at UFC 297 (Video)

Susan Cox - January 17, 2024

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis were extremely cordial in their backstage meeting ahead of UFC 297.

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis
Sean Strickland

UFC 297 | Pro fighters make their picks for Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis title fight

Cole Shelton - January 17, 2024

In the main event of UFC 297 in Toronto on Saturday, the middleweight title is up for grabs as Sean Strickland looks to defend his belt for the first time against Dricus Du Plessis. Heading into the fight, Strickland is a small -138 favorite while the South African is a +108 underdog on FanDuel.

Cody Garbrandt, Dominick Cruz
Deiveson Figueiredo

Sean O'Malley was surprised that Cody Garbrandt called for Deiveson Figueiredo fight

Harry Kettle - January 17, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has expressed his surprise at Cody Garbrandt calling for a fight with Deiveson Figueiredo.

Jessica Andrade Mackenzie Dern
Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern set to replace Tatiana Suarez and fight Amanda Lemos at UFC 298

Harry Kettle - January 17, 2024

As per The Orange County Register, Mackenzie Dern will replace the injured Tatiana Suarez in a showdown with Amanda Lemos at UFC 298.

Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway

Justin Gaethje and Bobby Green open as favorites in blockbuster UFC 300 fights

Harry Kettle - January 17, 2024
Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

UFC stars Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann set to take part in TV show

Harry Kettle - January 17, 2024

UFC fighters Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann are set to star in their own TV show, the BBC has announced.

Daniel Cormier and Jim Miller
Jim Miller

Daniel Cormier still not sold on Jim Miller being a Hall of Famer after UFC Vegas 84

Cole Shelton - January 16, 2024

Daniel Cormier still doesn’t think Jim Miller is a UFC Hall of Famer.

Dana White
Jim Miller

Dana White announces two more fights for UFC 300, including Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

Cole Shelton - January 16, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has announced two more fights for UFC 300 including the BMF belt being up for grabs.

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland details what went through his mind during altercation with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 296

Cole Shelton - January 16, 2024

Sean Strickland had an interesting thought during his altercation with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 296.