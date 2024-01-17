Current UFC 300 lineup and rumored fights

Check out the current lineup for April’s historic UFC 300 event as well as some rumored fights for the blockbuster event.

UFC 300 will take place on Saturday, April 13th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The milestone event already has a number of bouts confirmed which are listed below:

Zhang Weili (24-3 MMA) vs. Yan Xiaonan (18-3 MMA) will fight for the Women’s Strawweight Title.

Justin Gaethje (25-4 MMA) vs. Max Holloway (25-7 MMA) will battle it out for the BMF Title.

Jiri Prochazka (29-4 MMA) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (14-3 MMA) meet in a Light Heavyweight bout.

Charles Oliveira (34-9 MMA) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (21-3 MMA) meet at Lightweight.

Calvin Kattar (23-7 MMA) will challenge Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA) at Featherweight.

Bo Nickal (5-0 MMA) vs. Cody Brundage (10-5 MMA) will fight in a Middleweight bout.

Deiveson Figueiredo (22-3 MMA) vs. Cody Garbrandt (13-5 MMA) meet at Lightweight.

Bobby Green (31-15 MMA) vs. Jim Miller (36-17 MMA) will also battle it out at Lightweight.

There are rumors circulating that current champion Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) will take on Belal Muhammad (23-3 MMA) for the welterweight title. To date that has not been confirmed by the promotion.

Also rumored for the event is the return of light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Are you impressed by UFC 300’s lineup so far? Who would you like added to the card?

