Dana White opens up on the new UFC-WWE merger: “We’re so much more powerful than we were yesterday”

White’s TKO excitement

“We’ve been kicking ass for however many years now. The WWE is doing well,” White said. “I say this to you guys every year. This just takes the whole sport and everything to a whole different level. I flew out to that thing last night and did it this morning. It was actually really, really cool. It was cool to be a part of.

“I’m excited about the future and what we’re going to do. And I always am, regardless, but after this merger, we’re just so much more powerful than we were yesterday.”

“Everything that goes on here I determine. Nothing has changed, just three letters instead of (nine),” White said. “… We’re just going to continue to kick ass like we do every single year. For people that are fighters or media or whoever, this just takes this whole thing to another level. It’s so much bigger and so much more powerful. When you think about all the things that I want to do before my time is up here, today made that a lot easier and a lot more doable.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What’s next for Dana White and the UFC? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!