Gilbert Burns responds to Joaquin Buckley’s callout

Gilbert Burns has responded to the callout from Joaquin Buckley at UFC St. Louis.

After Buckley picked up a one-sided decision win over Nursulton Ruziboev, he called out Conor McGregor inside the Octagon. However, UFC CEO Dana White shot down that idea, Buckley instead turned his attention to Burns, as he called out the Brazilian at the post-fight press conference.

“Gilbert Burns, I think it’s a beautiful fight, a beautiful matchup,” Buckley said. “I don’t know when he’s going to be cleared or when he’s going to be ready, but Gilbert Burns definitely.”

Following Buckley’s callout, Gilbert Burns showed interest in the bout as speaking on his Show Me The Money Podcast, he said it’s a fight he’d take if it is offered to him.

Following his great win Saturday, Joaquin Buckley has his eyes on @GilbertDurinho Would you like to see this fight? pic.twitter.com/qhubnuCsNk — Show Me the Money Podcast (@showmethepod) May 13, 2024

“Let’s do it. The way I see it like, I’m not in the situation to call anyone out or to pick and choose. Okay, I’m No. 6, I think, right now. I don’t know. If they send me, I’ll say yes now. I never say no to a fight, and I’m not planning on start doing,” Burns said.

On paper, a fight between Burns and Buckley does make sense and it could serve as a Fight Night main event in a good step-up in competition for Buckley as he’s undefeated since dropping down to welterweight.

Gilbert Burns is 22-7 and on a two-fight losing streak as he’s coming off a KO loss to Jack Della Maddalena back in February at UFC 298. He also suffered a decision loss to Belal Muhammad which snapped his two-fight winning streak. Burns is currently ranked sixth at welterweight and has notable wins over Jorge Masvidal, Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, and Stephen Thompson among others.

Joaquin Buckley, meanwhile, is ranked 11th at welterweight and is 19-6 as a pro and 9-4 in the UFC. Buckley is on a four-fight winning streak, with all four wins at welterweight since dropping down in weight. Before the win over Ruziboev, he beat Vicente Luque, Alex Morono, and Andre Fialho.