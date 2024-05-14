Gilbert Burns responds to Joaquin Buckley’s callout

By Cole Shelton - May 14, 2024

Gilbert Burns has responded to the callout from Joaquin Buckley at UFC St. Louis.

Gilbert Burns and Joaquin Buckley

After Buckley picked up a one-sided decision win over Nursulton Ruziboev, he called out Conor McGregor inside the Octagon. However, UFC CEO Dana White shot down that idea, Buckley instead turned his attention to Burns, as he called out the Brazilian at the post-fight press conference.

“Gilbert Burns, I think it’s a beautiful fight, a beautiful matchup,” Buckley said. “I don’t know when he’s going to be cleared or when he’s going to be ready, but Gilbert Burns definitely.”

Following Buckley’s callout, Gilbert Burns showed interest in the bout as speaking on his Show Me The Money Podcast, he said it’s a fight he’d take if it is offered to him.

“Let’s do it. The way I see it like, I’m not in the situation to call anyone out or to pick and choose. Okay, I’m No. 6, I think, right now. I don’t know. If they send me, I’ll say yes now. I never say no to a fight, and I’m not planning on start doing,” Burns said.

On paper, a fight between Burns and Buckley does make sense and it could serve as a Fight Night main event in a good step-up in competition for Buckley as he’s undefeated since dropping down to welterweight.

Gilbert Burns is 22-7 and on a two-fight losing streak as he’s coming off a KO loss to Jack Della Maddalena back in February at UFC 298. He also suffered a decision loss to Belal Muhammad which snapped his two-fight winning streak. Burns is currently ranked sixth at welterweight and has notable wins over Jorge Masvidal, Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, and Stephen Thompson among others.

Joaquin Buckley, meanwhile, is ranked 11th at welterweight and is 19-6 as a pro and 9-4 in the UFC. Buckley is on a four-fight winning streak, with all four wins at welterweight since dropping down in weight. Before the win over Ruziboev, he beat Vicente Luque, Alex Morono, and Andre Fialho.

Related

Tim Welch, Aljamain Sterling, Merab Dvalishvili

Coach Tim Welch responds to recent threats from Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili over UFC 292 corner controversy

Curtis Calhoun - May 14, 2024
Darren Till
UFC

Darren Till believes he can still become UFC champion despite 2023 release: "That's not over for me"

Josh Evanoff - May 14, 2024

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till still believes he will become champion.

Sean O'Malley, Colby Covington
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley responds to public endorsement from Colby Covington: "He almost broke character!"

Curtis Calhoun - May 14, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley was caught off guard by rare public praise from the often-brash Colby Covington.

Jorge Masvidal, Conor McGregor
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal restokes the flames of a possible Conor McGregor fight: 'We can still find out'

Curtis Calhoun - May 14, 2024

A future fight between former UFC star Jorge Masvidal and the soon-returning Conor McGregor could be back in the mix.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 165
Diego Ferreira

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 165 with Diego Ferreira and Adrian Yanez

Cole Shelton - May 14, 2024

The 165th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to recap UFC St. Louis and preview UFC Vegas 92.

Derrick Lewis and Rodrigo Nascimento, UFC St. Louis

What's next for Derrick Lewis and Rodrigo Nascimento after UFC St. Louis?

Cole Shelton - May 14, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier questions the UFC’s decision to proceed with Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic: “For four years, he's lived the life of a normal person”

Harry Kettle - May 14, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has questioned the UFC’s decision to proceed with booking Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic.

Doo Ho Choi
UFC

'Korean Super Boy' Doo Ho Choi set to return against Bill Algeo at UFC Fight Night event this July

Harry Kettle - May 14, 2024

Fan favorite Doo Ho Choi will reportedly make his return to the Octagon this summer to take on Bill Algeo.

Tracy Cortez vs Miranda Maverick
Tracy Cortez

Tracy Cortez books UFC return opposite Miranda Maverick

Harry Kettle - May 14, 2024

UFC flyweight stars Tracy Cortez and Miranda Maverick are set to collide in the Octagon this summer.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC

Report | Khabib Nurmagomedov being investigated for underpaying his business taxes by $300 million rubles

Harry Kettle - May 14, 2024

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov is reportedly being investigated for underpaying his business taxes.