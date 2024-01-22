Dricus Du Plessis reacts to news that Dana White had Sean Strickland winning at UFC 297

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has given his thoughts on those who scored the UFC 297 main event in favor of Sean Strickland – including Dana White.

Last Saturday night, Dricus du Plessis defeated Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 297. In doing so, he became the new king of the middleweights. It was an incredibly tight and tense affair, with UFC CEO Dana White even noting that he scored it 48-47 in favor of Sean Strickland. As it turns out, quite a few fans and media members felt the same way.

Alas, at the end of the day, all that matters is what the three judges thought cageside. They handed the South African star the win and, therefore, the title.

In his post-fight press conference, du Plessis reacted to those who scored it for his opponent.