Dricus Du Plessis reacts to news that Dana White had Sean Strickland winning at UFC 297
UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has given his thoughts on those who scored the UFC 297 main event in favor of Sean Strickland – including Dana White.
Last Saturday night, Dricus du Plessis defeated Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 297. In doing so, he became the new king of the middleweights. It was an incredibly tight and tense affair, with UFC CEO Dana White even noting that he scored it 48-47 in favor of Sean Strickland. As it turns out, quite a few fans and media members felt the same way.
Alas, at the end of the day, all that matters is what the three judges thought cageside. They handed the South African star the win and, therefore, the title.
In his post-fight press conference, du Plessis reacted to those who scored it for his opponent.
du Plessis reacts to losing scorecards
“Just for the record, are there some people who think I lost the fight?” Du Plessis asked the room of media members. “Dana said it? Well, bullsh*t.”
“It was a close fight, make no mistake – but I thought I had it.” Du Plessis said. “When that split decision came, I thought, ‘This is, 100 percent, 50-50 (if I win or lose).’ When they said ‘And new …,’ it felt like 15 years of work and sacrifice together in one single sentence. It feels surreal. It’s amazing.
“I thought I did enough to win the fight. It definitley was a close fight. He won the first round and I made the necessary adjustments. … At the end of the day, I went toe-to-toe with the self-proclaimed best boxer in the UFC.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
