Mayra Bueno Silva reacts following loss to Raquel Pennington at UFC 297

UFC fighter Mayra Bueno Silva has reacted to her defeat at the hands of Raquel Pennington last weekend.

On Saturday night at UFC 297, Mayra Bueno Silva battled Raquel Pennington in the co-main event. The two competed over the UFC women’s bantamweight championship, with many believing Bueno Silva was the favorite coming into the bout.

While she did start strong and even had a few solid submission attempts, she appeared to run out of steam from the third round onwards. At the end of the contest, she was simply laying down on the canvas with her arms behind her head.

RELATED: Pros react after Raquel Pennington defeats to Mayra Bueno Silva at UFC 297

As you can imagine, many fans weren’t happy with this visual. Pennington managed to get her hand raised, becoming the new bantamweight queen in the process.

In the following Instagram post, Bueno Silva sent a short message to her fanbase.