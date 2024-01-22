Mayra Bueno Silva reacts following loss to Raquel Pennington at UFC 297

By Harry Kettle - January 22, 2024

UFC fighter Mayra Bueno Silva has reacted to her defeat at the hands of Raquel Pennington last weekend.

Raquel Pennington, Mayra Bueno Silva, UFC 297, Results, UFC

On Saturday night at UFC 297, Mayra Bueno Silva battled Raquel Pennington in the co-main event. The two competed over the UFC women’s bantamweight championship, with many believing Bueno Silva was the favorite coming into the bout.

While she did start strong and even had a few solid submission attempts, she appeared to run out of steam from the third round onwards. At the end of the contest, she was simply laying down on the canvas with her arms behind her head.

RELATED: Pros react after Raquel Pennington defeats to Mayra Bueno Silva at UFC 297

As you can imagine, many fans weren’t happy with this visual. Pennington managed to get her hand raised, becoming the new bantamweight queen in the process.

In the following Instagram post, Bueno Silva sent a short message to her fanbase.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mayra sheetara (@mayra_sheetara)

Bueno Silva’s reaction to UFC 297 loss

“In good days and in bad days, I will forever give you Glory.”

In the comments, a lot of critics are giving Mayra grief over the nature of her performance. In the eyes of many, she gave up, allowing Pennington to really take control and eventually win the belt.

Regardless of which camp you fall into, there’s no way of denying that Bueno Silva is still going to be a contender in the division. At the age of 32, she still has a lot to learn, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see her back in a championship setting sometime in the future.

Do you believe there’s a chance we will see Mayra Bueno Silva compete for a UFC belt again? What should be next for her? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Mayra Bueno Silva Raquel Pennington UFC

