Israel Adesanya isn’t focused on revenge following UFC 305 loss to Dricus du Plessis: “I’m not really desperate”

By Fernando Quiles - August 18, 2024

Israel Adesanya isn’t desperate to get a win back over Dricus du Plessis.

Israel Adesanya

“The Last Stylebender” challenged “Stillknocks” for the UFC Middleweight Championship this past Saturday night. The two headlined UFC 305 inside the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

This one was an entertaining title fight, and in the end it was du Plessis who retained the 185-pound gold via submission in the fourth round.

Israel Adesanya Not Desperate to Get Win Back Over Dricus du Plessis

Israel Adesanya made it clear during his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier that he isn’t planning to walk away from the fight game just yet. Speaking to media members at the post-fight presser, “Izzy” revealed that revenge isn’t at the front of his mind (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I’m not really desperate to get it back,” Adesanya said. “He gave me a lot of respect in there and I gave him his respect back. I already knew he was a fan of me. I already knew he was a fan of me. But yes, now I’m a fan of his. We’ve been in there and we’ve done it. When I’m in South Africa, I’ll tap in with him. I said, ‘Look, we can hang out. But when we have to fight again, I’m going to kill you.’ He’s like, ‘I’m going to kill you, too.’ The respect is always there. Dricus is an African champion. But ‘The Three Kings’ will reign supreme. That era right there was what set this off for people like him. He’s going to inspire another generation of African fighters as well. So congrats to him tonight – until we meet again.”

Adesanya will get a chance to rest after a hard-fought title fight. Despite dropping back-to-back fights against Sean Strickland, and now du Plessis, Adesanya remains near the top of the middleweight division and could very well be just one win away from another championship bout.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

