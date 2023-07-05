WATCH | Bellator’s Cris Lencioni takes his first steps since suffering brain injury from cardiac arrest

By Cole Shelton - July 4, 2023

Cris Lencioni has started to walk again.

Cris Lencioni

Lencioni – who fights for Bellator – recently had a cardiac arrest while he was practicing which resulted in brain damage. After being in a coma, he was released from ICU as he started to get healthier. It was massive news that Lencioni was starting to get healthy – as doctors told Lencoini’s wife only around 10 percent of people survive what happened to him.

Not only is Cris Lencioni getting better and out of ICU, but on Sunday he took his first steps from the accident. The video was shared by the family to MMAFighting.

“He’s making progress really fast,” Marca Lencioni said about her husband Cris Lencioni. “It’s sheer will and determination.”

Although Cris Lencioni has taken his first steps, he still will remain in the hospital for the time being. That will only add to the medical bills which Marca revealed is over $300k which is why they started a GoFundMe to help with it.

“He’s still got a while until he’s ready to leave, and we are still looking into alternative treatment options,” Marca said about Cris Lencioni. “They dropped the [long-term acute care hospital] center after seeing how quickly he was progressing. But it was the same with the defibrillator. At one point they weren’t going to do that for him, because they weren’t sure of where he was cognitively. But he’s young, and he’s doing really well now, so the tune has changed.”

The hope is Cris Lencioni can receive stem cells to help his recovery even further. But, the good news, is he is doing much better and is now walking. Hopefully, he can get out of the hospital soon and eventually make a full recovery.

Cris Lencioni is 11-3 as a pro and is 6-2 in Bellator. He currently is on a four-fight win streak which included a win over UFC veteran Drako Rodriguez.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Bellator Cris Lencioni

Related

Vadim Nemkov and Ryan Bader.

Vadim Nemkov eyeing rematch with Ryan Bader to avenge Fedor Emelianenko: "I have to beat him"

Josh Evanoff - June 29, 2023
Corey Anderson and Jamahal Hill.
Corey Anderson

Corey Anderson downplays Jamahal Hill's UFC title after harsh back and forth: "Who has he beat?"

Josh Evanoff - June 28, 2023

Bellator light-heavyweight contender Corey Anderson has fired more shots at UFC champion Jamahal Hill.

Gordon-Ryan
Dillon Danis

Gordon Ryan blasts Dillon Danis for claiming to be a BJJ World Champion: “The biggest farce”

Susan Cox - June 28, 2023

Gordon Ryan has taken aim at Dillon Danis for claiming to be a BJJ (Brazilian Jiu Jitsu) World Champion.

Cris-Lencioni
Cris Lencioni

Wife of Cris Lencioni provides update on Bellator fighter as medical bills reach over $300k

Cole Shelton - June 28, 2023

Marca Lencioni, the wife of Bellator fighter Cris Lencioni has provided an update on her husband.

Ariel Helwani, UFC
Bellator

Bellator gets some serious props from Ariel Helwani: “There is no other promotion, outside of the UFC, that has a collection of champions like that”

Zain Bando - June 22, 2023

Ariel Helwani shares his thoughts about Bellator’s roster Long-time MMA journalist Ariel Helwani always gives credit where credit is due, especially when it comes to the sport as a whole. Last Friday showcased Bellator 297, which featured two world title fights.

Vadim Nemkov and Scott Coker

Scott Coker praises Vadim Nemkov after win over Yoel Romero: "Best 205-pounder on the planet"

Josh Evanoff - June 19, 2023
Cris Lencioni
Bellator

Family starts GoFundMe as they reveal Bellator's Cris Lencioni is in ICU after suffering from cardiac arrest

Cole Shelton - June 19, 2023

The family of Cris Lencioni has provided an update on the Bellator fighter.

Vadim Nemkov
Vadim Nemkov

Bellator champion Vadim Nemkov hints at moving up to heavyweight: "I may try myself"

Fernando Quiles - June 19, 2023

Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion Vadim Nemkov could be trying his hand at heavyweight.

Cris Lencioni
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen says Bellator's Cris Lencioni has been hospitalized after losing consciousness during training: "He has not regained consciousness"

Cole Shelton - June 18, 2023

Chael Sonnen has opened up on the current health of his friend and Bellator fighter Cris Lencioni.

Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero
Vadim Nemkov

Bellator 297: Pros react after Vadim Nemkov defeats Yoel Romero

Zain Bando - June 16, 2023

Tonight, the light heavyweight main event featured champion Vadim Nemkov taking on Yoel Romero at Bellator 297 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. After a delay to begin the Bellator 297 preliminary portion, the card cruised through with five fights in a little over an hour, plus the highly-anticipated three-main card fights to lead into the main event.