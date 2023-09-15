Dricus Du Plessis explains why he was not cageside for Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland at UFC 293: “If you knew anything about living in Africa”

yDricus du Plessis has explained why he was not present at UFC 293 for the main event between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

Following his win over Robert Whittaker earlier this year, Dricus du Plessis squared off with Israel Adesanya in the cage at UFC 290. It served as a clear message from the UFC, seemingly, that du Plessis was next in line for a title shot.

However, after the South African star was unable to turn around in time for UFC 293, the promotion moved forward with Sean Strickland as challenger. As we now know, Strickland shocked the world and won the belt in Australia.

While some have criticized du Plessis for not being there live to confront the winner, the man himself has revealed that it simply wasn’t feasible.