Dricus Du Plessis explains why he was not cageside for Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland at UFC 293: “If you knew anything about living in Africa”

By Harry Kettle - September 15, 2023

yDricus du Plessis has explained why he was not present at UFC 293 for the main event between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis

Following his win over Robert Whittaker earlier this year, Dricus du Plessis squared off with Israel Adesanya in the cage at UFC 290. It served as a clear message from the UFC, seemingly, that du Plessis was next in line for a title shot.

However, after the South African star was unable to turn around in time for UFC 293, the promotion moved forward with Sean Strickland as challenger. As we now know, Strickland shocked the world and won the belt in Australia.

RELATED: DRICUS DU PLESSIS RESPONDS TO CRITICISM FROM UFC PRESIDENT DANA WHITE: “I DON’T REALLY UNDERSTAND”

While some have criticized du Plessis for not being there live to confront the winner, the man himself has revealed that it simply wasn’t feasible.

du Plessis explains UFC 293 absence

“That’s one thing I want to tell to Izzy. Listen, if you knew anything about living in Africa, you would realize what it takes to get a visa to Australia being a South African,” Du Plessis said. “It doesn’t happen overnight. You don’t get a visa in two or three weeks, you just don’t. You don’t even get a visa in four weeks. It’s extremely hard.

“And what would have happened? I would have got there and saw him lose,” Du Plessis continued. “No, it doesn’t work like that. People are like, ‘Just go! Just go to Australia!’ Do you know how hard it is for a South African to get a visa for Australia? It’s extremely hard… I would have loved to be there, definitely.”

Do you believe Dricus du Plessis will receive a title shot, or will he need another win under his belt? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

