Chael Sonnen rips Ian Machado Garry for his “insane” analysis of Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland: “It starts with an R to describe somebody’s stupidity”

By Harry Kettle - September 15, 2023

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has torn into Ian Machado Garry for his analysis of Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland.

Ian Machado Garry

One thing we know to be true about Ian Machado Garry is that he’s outspoken. That’s been the case since his days with Cage Warriors but in the last couple of months, he’s ramped things up a fair bit. In terms of confidence, he certainly isn’t short on that, with many believing he has the potential to become a world champion one day.

Recently, however, he caused a bit of controversy by suggesting that the UFC 293 main event result was more about Adesanya’s shortcomings than Strickland’s success.

RELATED: IAN MACHADO GARRY SHARES HIS THOUGHTS ON THE UFC 293 MAIN EVENT: “WHAT DID SEAN STRICKLAND DO THAT WAS ELITE?”

In response, Chael Sonnen had more than a few things to say to the Irishman.

Sonnen tears into Machado Garry

“Here is where I will tell you the author of the statement and I would generally preface it by saying don’t make fun of people with special needs or I would say I swear that person doesn’t have special needs or I remind you not to say things like that’s a really and it starts with an R to describe somebody’s stupidity. That was insane. That was done by Ian Machado Garry.”

“That is just not an analysis. You go watch Izzy and you got watch Sean fight, it’s a one-sided ass kicking. The whole thing comes to an end and Ian Garry believes that it wasn’t Sean that did a great job it was Izzy that beat up himself, at what point? At one point Ian Machado Garry can I go back and look into that fight and find Israel Adesanya punching himself in the face?”

“I know it’s a fun thing to say. It’s generally passed down from father to son because the father is the supportive one, it’s not past, just do you know Ian Machado Garry, it’s not passed by you in this side of the world to Israel in this side of the world. Front seat to the back seat. Upstairs to the downstairs… and the reason it’s done like that is because it’s a coping mechanism and the reason it’s not your place to cope is you’re not his people, not to mention that was a really stupid thing to say.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Chael Sonnen Ian Garry UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis

Dricus Du Plessis explains why he was not cageside for Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland at UFC 293: “If you knew anything about living in Africa”

Harry Kettle - September 15, 2023
Israel Adesanya, UFC 259
John McCarthy

Not Legal! John McCarthy says Israel Adesanya should have been forced to trim his fingernails at UFC 293

Harry Kettle - September 15, 2023

Former MMA referee John McCarthy believes Israel Adesanya should’ve been forced to trim his fingernails before UFC 293.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White says UFC does not define him: "The only thing I care about is how my kids remember me"

Zain Bando - September 14, 2023

Dana White has opened up about the death of his parents.

Derek Brunson
UFC

Three fighters removed from the UFC active roster including Derek Brunson

Cole Shelton - September 14, 2023

Derek Brunson is among three fighters who have been removed from the UFC active roster.

Valentina Shevchenko, and Alexa Grasso
UFC

Pro fighters make their picks for Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 title fight

Cole Shelton - September 14, 2023

In the main event of Noche UFC, the women’s flyweight title is up for grabs as Alexa Grasso rematches Valentina Shevchenko in her first title defense. Heading into the fight, Grasso is a +140 underdog while the challenger is a -180 favorite on FanDuel.

Jared Cannonier, Sean Strickland

Jared Cannonier calls for rematch against Sean Strickland for the UFC middleweight title: "Here’s your chance to redeem your man card"

Cole Shelton - September 14, 2023
Pat Miletich
UFC

UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich arrested on third DUI charge

Cole Shelton - September 14, 2023

Pat Miletich, a UFC Hall of Famer, has been arrested on his third drunk driving charge.

Raul Rosas Jr.
UFC

Raul Rosas Jr. still hoping to become the youngest UFC champion ever despite loss: "Nothing has changed"

Josh Evanoff - September 14, 2023

UFC bantamweight contender Raul Rosas Jr. still believes that he’ll hold championship gold soon.

Kevin Holland
UFC

Kevin Holland uninterested in future UFC title fight: "Why are you guys so focused on the f*cking belt all the time?"

Josh Evanoff - September 14, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Kevin Holland isn’t exactly eyeing a title fight anytime soon.

John Makdessi
UFC

PHOTO | 'Robbed' John Makdessi shows detailed UFC 293 payout from loss to Jamie Mullarkey

Josh Evanoff - September 14, 2023

UFC lightweight contender John Makdessi isn’t happy following his loss to Jamie Mullarkey.