Chael Sonnen rips Ian Machado Garry for his “insane” analysis of Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland: “It starts with an R to describe somebody’s stupidity”

Sonnen tears into Machado Garry

“Here is where I will tell you the author of the statement and I would generally preface it by saying don’t make fun of people with special needs or I would say I swear that person doesn’t have special needs or I remind you not to say things like that’s a really and it starts with an R to describe somebody’s stupidity. That was insane. That was done by Ian Machado Garry.”

“That is just not an analysis. You go watch Izzy and you got watch Sean fight, it’s a one-sided ass kicking. The whole thing comes to an end and Ian Garry believes that it wasn’t Sean that did a great job it was Izzy that beat up himself, at what point? At one point Ian Machado Garry can I go back and look into that fight and find Israel Adesanya punching himself in the face?”

“I know it’s a fun thing to say. It’s generally passed down from father to son because the father is the supportive one, it’s not past, just do you know Ian Machado Garry, it’s not passed by you in this side of the world to Israel in this side of the world. Front seat to the back seat. Upstairs to the downstairs… and the reason it’s done like that is because it’s a coping mechanism and the reason it’s not your place to cope is you’re not his people, not to mention that was a really stupid thing to say.”

Quotes via MMA News

