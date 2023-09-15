Not Legal! John McCarthy says Israel Adesanya should have been forced to trim his fingernails at UFC 293

McCarthy questions Adesanya’s nails

When asked about the situation by a fan, McCarthy said the following: “Nope [not legal], not while I was refereeing. Those need to be cut short.”

Some have suggested they aren’t actually that long, and it’s merely an illusion based on how they’ve been painted. Either way, it doesn’t really matter – because the main takeaway here is that ‘Stylebender’ has another mountain to climb.

He was able to reclaim the belt when going up against Alex Pereira. Now, he faces a mammoth challenge, given how beaten up he was by the end of the contest with Strickland.

There are some big adjustments needed and we’re fascinated to see how it all unfolds.

Do you particularly care about the issue with Israel Adesanya’s nails? What do you believe is next for him in the UFC – an immediate rematch for the title, or another fight to earn him that opportunity? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!