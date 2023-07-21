Dricus Du Plessis explains why he walked away from Israel Adesanya during confrontation at UFC 290: “I don’t want to be a part of this”

Dricus du Plessis has explained why he opted to walk away from Israel Adesanya during their intense showdown at UFC 290.

Following his win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 290, Dricus du Plessis was confronted by Israel Adesanya in the Octagon. The encounter featured plenty of slurs coming from Adesanya, some of them being of a racial nature. It seemed as if du Plessis wasn’t too interested in engaging with the champion, preferring to wait until he gets in the cage with him again before letting his fists do the talking.

While du Plessis seemingly won’t take on Adesanya at UFC 293 as many had expected, it’s still a match-up we should anticipate down the line. In a recent interview, Dricus spoke candidly about their interaction.

“This sport is so amazing and it’s given so many people so many things, and bringing race, color, racial slurs, all of that stuff into it, immediately made me think, I don’t want to be a part of this. That’s why I just walked away. I’m not going to engage in that. That is not the example I want to set for people, that is not what my message to anybody in the world is.