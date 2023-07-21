Dricus Du Plessis explains why he walked away from Israel Adesanya during confrontation at UFC 290: “I don’t want to be a part of this”

By Harry Kettle - July 21, 2023

Dricus du Plessis has explained why he opted to walk away from Israel Adesanya during their intense showdown at UFC 290.

Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 290, UFC

Following his win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 290, Dricus du Plessis was confronted by Israel Adesanya in the Octagon. The encounter featured plenty of slurs coming from Adesanya, some of them being of a racial nature. It seemed as if du Plessis wasn’t too interested in engaging with the champion, preferring to wait until he gets in the cage with him again before letting his fists do the talking.

RELATED: ISRAEL ADESANYA TALKS CONTROVERSIAL DRICUS DU PLESSIS UFC 290 FACE-OFF: “I LOST MY S*IT”

While du Plessis seemingly won’t take on Adesanya at UFC 293 as many had expected, it’s still a match-up we should anticipate down the line. In a recent interview, Dricus spoke candidly about their interaction.

“This sport is so amazing and it’s given so many people so many things, and bringing race, color, racial slurs, all of that stuff into it, immediately made me think, I don’t want to be a part of this. That’s why I just walked away. I’m not going to engage in that. That is not the example I want to set for people, that is not what my message to anybody in the world is.

du Plessis vs Adesanya continues

“He can do whatever he wants. Like Dana said, he can say whatever he wants and yeah, he can. I’m just not entertaining that. I’m not entertaining any talk about racial slurs that he’s been using. It doesn’t bother me, it doesn’t offend me, it has no affect on me. What it does do, people that are looking up to me, see that too. The people that I try to influence see that too, and I don’t want to be any part of that.”

Do you agree with Dricus du Plessis? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Jon Jones, Colby Covington, UFC

Colby Covington unloads on “unreliable” Jon Jones ahead of UFC 295: “He could beat his wife again, end up in jail”

Harry Kettle - July 21, 2023
Chris Duncan
UFC

Chris Duncan plans to "exploit" Yanal Ashmouz at UFC London en route to stoppage win: "The guy makes too many stupid mistakes"

Cole Shelton - July 20, 2023

Chris Duncan is ready to fight back in London.

Leon Edwards
Dana White

Report | Leon Edwards targeted to defend his welterweight title at UFC 295 against Colby Covington

Cole Shelton - July 20, 2023

Leon Edwards will be returning to the Octagon in November.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland tells the UFC he has "a price" in order to fight Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in Australia: "Pay me"

Cole Shelton - July 20, 2023

Sean Strickland has responded to Israel Adesanya saying they will be fighting in Australia at UFC 293.

Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall admits Jon Jones "probably doesn't know" who he is but he's hopeful they can fight in the future

Cole Shelton - July 20, 2023

Tom Aspinall hopes he and Jon Jones can share the Octagon with one another in the future.

Robert Whittaker, UFC 234, UFC 234 betting odds, UFC 234 odds, Israel Adesanya, Kelvin Gastelum, Anderson Silva

Robert Whittaker breaks silence after Dricus du Plessis loss: "Worst performance of my career"

Josh Evanoff - July 20, 2023
Tom Aspinall and Tyson Fury.
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall reveals Tyson Fury's request to train ahead of Francis Ngannou bout

Josh Evanoff - July 20, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall has chimed in on Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou.

Davey Grant
UFC

Davey Grant expects to "meet in the middle" and throw with Daniel Marcos at UFC London: "We are going to have a really exciting fight"

Cole Shelton - July 20, 2023

Davey Grant is ecstatic to be fighting back home in England.

Georges St-Pierre and Demian Maia.
Georges St. Pierre

Georges St-Pierre vs. Demian Maia announced for UFC Fight Pass Invitational 6 in December

Josh Evanoff - July 20, 2023

Former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre will grapple Demian Maia in December.

Blagoy Ivanov
UFC

The UFC removes three fighters from their active roster, including Blagoy Ivanov

Susan Cox - July 20, 2023

The UFC have removed three fighters from their active roster, including heavyweight fighter Blagoy Ivanov.