Francis Ngannou rep claims Jon Jones got “nervous” during faceoff with Francis Ngannou: “This is a different beast that I’m touching”
Francis Ngannou’s representative Marquel Martin has given his thoughts on the heavyweight’s recent interaction with Jon Jones.
Right now, Francis Ngannou must be feeling pretty good about the future. He has signed a lucrative deal with PFL and, in addition to that, he’s also set to enter the boxing ring to take on Tyson Fury. From a financial standpoint, it doesn’t get much more lucrative than that.
Of course, many fans and pundits wanted to see him take on Jon Jones before leaving the UFC. While it didn’t quite come to fruition, we did see a tease of it when they ran into one another at a PFL event last month.
As per the aforementioned Martin, ‘Bones’ may have been a bit more nervous than we had initially thought.
“I’m telling you, Jon Jones understood that right away,” Martin said recently on The MMA Hour. “That’s why they do those faceoffs, right? They size each other up and everything. Man, I’m a big fan of Jon Jones, but you can tell that he was like, ‘OK, this is a different beast that I’m touching.’ And Francis and I talked afterwards, we both think [Jones] was a little bit nervous. He was a little bit nervous. Oh yeah, I’m telling you.
The Ngannou/Jones query
“Not like a scared thing or whatever. But it was, you had to be there to really understand — there was respect, mutual respect, but as competitors, it’s like, ‘Oh, maybe this wouldn’t be an easy fight like a Ciryl Gane,’ from Jon Jones. That’s what I got. If I’m trying to read [Jones’] mind, he knew good and well this would not be that kind of fight.”
Do you believe this theory? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
