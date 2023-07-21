Colby Covington warns Islam Makhachev against moving up to welterweight: “Keep acting like you wanna come up to Daddy’s division”

By Harry Kettle - July 21, 2023

Colby Covington has warned Islam Makhachev against making a potential move up to welterweight in the future.

Colby Covington and Islam Mahkachev

Everyone knows that Colby Covington likes to run his mouth. In addition to that, he also enjoys teasing other fighters, with the two usually going hand in hand.

Right now, Covington is preparing to battle Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship. The popular opinion is that it’ll happen at UFC 295, and one month prior, Islam Makhachev is set to defend his lightweight gold against Charles Oliveira. Prior to that contest being announced, however, Makhachev opted to call out the aforementioned Edwards on social media – teasing a move up to 170 pounds.

As you can imagine, Colby Covington had some thoughts on this idea in a recent interview.

“Let’s be honest, now that he’s got his manager tweeting from hism accout, he may have to come up [to welterweight] some day. Now you’re talking a big game. There’s already one fraud at 155 that got exposed, Dustin Poirier. We were supposed to fight, we were lined up, that’s why it’s taking forever for me to get back in the Octagon. But, he’s a pu**y, he’s scared. He talked a big game, I’m gonna come to 170, I’m gonna do this, oh it’s on sight when I see you Colby, blah blah blah. But then when it was time to sign the contract, he was afraid.

Covington hits out at Makhachev

“The same goes for Makhachev. Keep that same energy. You keep acting like you want to come up to daddy’s division, then you’re gonna get smacked in the face. You’re gonna get sent to your little daddy Khabib, and you’re gonna have to have him come out and he ain’t gonna do s*** about it either.”

Will this fight ever happen? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

