Dricus Du Plessis confident he can defeat Israel Adesanya on the feet at UFC 305: “If I catch him with that shot it’s over”

By Susan Cox - July 31, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis is confident he can defeat Israel Adesanya on the feet at UFC 305.

Dricus Du Plessis

UFC 305 takes place on Saturday, August 17th at the RAC Arena In Perth, Western Australia.

Headlining the event is a middleweight title fight between current champion Dricus Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) and former champion Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA).

Du Plessis last fought and defeated Sean Strickland (29-6 MMA) this past January at UFC 297 and with the victory was crowned the new UFC middleweight champion.

Adesanya has not fought since September of 2023 at UFC 293 where it was Strickland stripping the 35-year-old of the belt by unanimous decision.

‘Stillknocks’ in the lead up to UFC 305, is confident that he will defend his title and be the victor, telling ‘Main Event’:

“If I landed that shot that Sean Strickland landed (at UFC 293), the fight was over right there 100 percent. We know Strickland is not a power puncher. Strickland is an incredibly good boxer, boxing is really good. Very awkward. But he doesn’t have that power. He put (Adesanya) down, I honestly thought the fight was gonna be over. But yeah, if I catch him with that shot it’s over.”

Du Plessis’s coach, Morne Visser also weighed in, telling ‘EFC Engaged’ (h/t MMAMania):

“We’ll fight Izzy wherever it is that Izzy wants to take it. We are 100 percent where we need to be. They think that Dricus is going to shoot and take him down. No way. We want to beat him on the feet.”

Obviously, there is a lot on the line come August 17th, Du Plessis wants a win in his first title defense and Adesanya wants to go home with the belt.

Are you excited to see Du Plessis vs. Adesanya? Who will you be betting on for the W?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya UFC UFC 305

Related

Dana White, UFC

The UFC parts ways with seven fighters

Susan Cox - July 31, 2024
Muhammad Mokaev
Manel Kape

Jake Hadley sounds off on “clown” Muhammad Mokaev for UFC 304 shenanigans: “He sucker punched Manel Kape and all these geezers”

Harry Kettle - July 31, 2024

UFC fighter Jake Hadley has called out Muhammad Mokaev for his actions during UFC 304 fight week.

Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov says he’s been promised a title shot with a win over Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi

Harry Kettle - July 31, 2024

Umar Nurmagomedov has reportedly been promised a title shot if he can defeat Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley and Brian Ortega open as betting underdogs for September’s Noche UFC event at the Sphere

Harry Kettle - July 31, 2024

Sean O’Malley and Brian Ortega have opened as betting underdogs for September’s blockbuster Noche UFC event at the Sphere.

Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC
Mike Perry

Mike Perry responds after his “employee” Conor McGregor attempts to fire him: “When people want to watch BKFC again, they’ll be calling!”

Harry Kettle - July 31, 2024

Mike Perry has responded to Conor McGregor attempting to fire him from BKFC over social media.

Dana White and The Sphere

UFC Sphere ticket prices reach near-unaffordable levels

Zain Bando - July 30, 2024
Dana White
UFC

UFC CEO Dana White calls himself ‘not political’ in CNN interview

Zain Bando - July 30, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White continues to make the rounds, including several interviews about his friendship with former President Donald Trump.

Tony Ferguson
UFC

Tony Ferguson reveals he's sparring again ahead of his return at UFC Abu Dhabi

Cole Shelton - July 30, 2024

Tony Ferguson is back sparring as he’s set to return to the Octagon on Saturday against Michael Chiesa at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Brian Ortega
UFC

Brian Ortega recalls hectic 48 hours that led to UFC 303 withdrawal: "I didn’t come back to life"

Cole Shelton - July 30, 2024

Brian Ortega has opened up on the 48 hours leading to his withdrawal from his UFC 303 fight against Diego Lopes.

Muhammad Mokaev
UFC

Muhammad Mokaev denies rumor that PFL negotiations led to UFC release: "Journalists that make this s*it up"

Josh Evanoff - July 30, 2024

No, former UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev hasn’t spoken with the PFL.