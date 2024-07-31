Dricus Du Plessis confident he can defeat Israel Adesanya on the feet at UFC 305: “If I catch him with that shot it’s over”

Dricus Du Plessis is confident he can defeat Israel Adesanya on the feet at UFC 305.

UFC 305 takes place on Saturday, August 17th at the RAC Arena In Perth, Western Australia.

Headlining the event is a middleweight title fight between current champion Dricus Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) and former champion Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA).

Du Plessis last fought and defeated Sean Strickland (29-6 MMA) this past January at UFC 297 and with the victory was crowned the new UFC middleweight champion.

Adesanya has not fought since September of 2023 at UFC 293 where it was Strickland stripping the 35-year-old of the belt by unanimous decision.

‘Stillknocks’ in the lead up to UFC 305, is confident that he will defend his title and be the victor, telling ‘Main Event’:

“If I landed that shot that Sean Strickland landed (at UFC 293), the fight was over right there 100 percent. We know Strickland is not a power puncher. Strickland is an incredibly good boxer, boxing is really good. Very awkward. But he doesn’t have that power. He put (Adesanya) down, I honestly thought the fight was gonna be over. But yeah, if I catch him with that shot it’s over.”

Du Plessis’s coach, Morne Visser also weighed in, telling ‘EFC Engaged’ (h/t MMAMania):

“We’ll fight Izzy wherever it is that Izzy wants to take it. We are 100 percent where we need to be. They think that Dricus is going to shoot and take him down. No way. We want to beat him on the feet.”

Obviously, there is a lot on the line come August 17th, Du Plessis wants a win in his first title defense and Adesanya wants to go home with the belt.

Are you excited to see Du Plessis vs. Adesanya? Who will you be betting on for the W?

