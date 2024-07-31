The UFC parts ways with seven fighters

The UFC has parted ways with seven fighters.

In the past three days, CEO Dana White and company have parted ways with seven fighters in preparation for the promotions annual Contender Series signing spree.

Season 8 of White’s Contender Series returns on August 13th and will take place over 10 weeks.

UFC Roster Tracker on ‘X‘ is reporting that the seven fighters released include:

Muhammad Mokaev (13-0 MMA) ‘The Punisher’ last fought and defeated Manel Kape (19-7 MMA) by unanimous decision this past weekend at UFC 304. Since joining the UFC in 2022 Mokaev has been undefeated with the promotion. Although no comment was made as to why his contract wasn’t renewed, there is speculation that the fighter was difficult to work with, hence the promotion letting him go.

Miguel Baeza (10-4 MMA) ‘Caramel Thunder’ has had 4 consecutive losses in the cage, his most recent defeat coming against Punahele Soriano (10-4 MMA) this past June.

Emily Ducote (13-9 MMA) ‘Gordinha’ has only 1 win in her last 4 fights in the Octagon. The 30 year old most recently fought and lost to Vanessa Demopoulos (11-5 MMA) this past May.

Josh Quinlan (6-3 MMA) ‘The Renegade’ has lost 3 in a row, most recently losing to Adam Fugitt (10-4 MMA) in June of this year.

Mariya Agapova (10-5 MMA) ‘Money Mashka’ also has the dismal record of losing 3 in a row, most recently to Luana Santos (8-1 MMA) by submission this past July.

Lucie Pudilova (14-10 MMA) ‘Bullet’ last fought and was defeated by Luana Carolina (11-4 MMA) this past July, making it 3 consecutive losses for the 30-year-old.

Sergey Morozov (19-5 MMA) Although Morozov won his last two fights in the Octagon, he has not fought since December of 2022.



It looks like in most cases the mentality is 3 strikes and you’re out.

It is anticipated the UFC will be making further cuts in the coming weeks.

Are you surprised at any of the fighters that were released from the UFC roster?

