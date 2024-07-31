The UFC parts ways with seven fighters

By Susan Cox - July 31, 2024

The UFC has parted ways with seven fighters.

Dana White, UFC

In the past three days, CEO Dana White and company have parted ways with seven fighters in preparation for the promotions annual Contender Series signing spree.

Season 8 of White’s Contender Series returns on August 13th and will take place over 10 weeks.

UFC Roster Tracker on ‘X‘ is reporting that the seven fighters released include:

  • Muhammad Mokaev (13-0 MMA)
    • ‘The Punisher’ last fought and defeated Manel Kape (19-7 MMA) by unanimous decision this past weekend at UFC 304. Since joining the UFC in 2022 Mokaev has been undefeated with the promotion. Although no comment was made as to why his contract wasn’t renewed, there is speculation that the fighter was difficult to work with, hence the promotion letting him go.
  • Miguel Baeza (10-4 MMA)
    • ‘Caramel Thunder’ has had 4 consecutive losses in the cage, his most recent defeat coming against Punahele Soriano (10-4 MMA) this past June.
  • Emily Ducote (13-9 MMA)
    • ‘Gordinha’ has only 1 win in her last 4 fights in the Octagon. The 30 year old most recently fought and lost to Vanessa Demopoulos (11-5 MMA) this past May.
  • Josh Quinlan (6-3 MMA)
    • ‘The Renegade’ has lost 3 in a row, most recently losing to Adam Fugitt (10-4 MMA) in June of this year.
  • Mariya Agapova (10-5 MMA)
    • ‘Money Mashka’ also has the dismal record of losing 3 in a row, most recently to Luana Santos (8-1 MMA) by submission this past July.
  • Lucie Pudilova (14-10 MMA)
    • ‘Bullet’ last fought and was defeated by Luana Carolina (11-4 MMA) this past July, making it 3 consecutive losses for the 30-year-old.
  • Sergey Morozov (19-5 MMA)
    • Although Morozov won his last two fights in the Octagon, he has not fought since December of 2022.

It looks like in most cases the mentality is 3 strikes and you’re out.

It is anticipated the UFC will be making further cuts in the coming weeks.

Are you surprised at any of the fighters that were released from the UFC roster?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC

Related

Muhammad Mokaev

Jake Hadley sounds off on “clown” Muhammad Mokaev for UFC 304 shenanigans: “He sucker punched Manel Kape and all these geezers”

Harry Kettle - July 31, 2024
Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov says he’s been promised a title shot with a win over Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi

Harry Kettle - July 31, 2024

Umar Nurmagomedov has reportedly been promised a title shot if he can defeat Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley and Brian Ortega open as betting underdogs for September’s Noche UFC event at the Sphere

Harry Kettle - July 31, 2024

Sean O’Malley and Brian Ortega have opened as betting underdogs for September’s blockbuster Noche UFC event at the Sphere.

Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC
Mike Perry

Mike Perry responds after his “employee” Conor McGregor attempts to fire him: “When people want to watch BKFC again, they’ll be calling!”

Harry Kettle - July 31, 2024

Mike Perry has responded to Conor McGregor attempting to fire him from BKFC over social media.

Dana White and The Sphere
UFC 306

UFC Sphere ticket prices reach near-unaffordable levels

Zain Bando - July 30, 2024

UFC Sphere tickets will be a hot commodity come September, and it didn’t help when the pre-sale ticket release commenced on Monday when it was next to impossible to purchase a seat for the Sept. 14 card in Las Vegas.

Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White calls himself ‘not political’ in CNN interview

Zain Bando - July 30, 2024
Tony Ferguson
UFC

Tony Ferguson reveals he's sparring again ahead of his return at UFC Abu Dhabi

Cole Shelton - July 30, 2024

Tony Ferguson is back sparring as he’s set to return to the Octagon on Saturday against Michael Chiesa at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Brian Ortega
UFC

Brian Ortega recalls hectic 48 hours that led to UFC 303 withdrawal: "I didn’t come back to life"

Cole Shelton - July 30, 2024

Brian Ortega has opened up on the 48 hours leading to his withdrawal from his UFC 303 fight against Diego Lopes.

Muhammad Mokaev
UFC

Muhammad Mokaev denies rumor that PFL negotiations led to UFC release: "Journalists that make this s*it up"

Josh Evanoff - July 30, 2024

No, former UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev hasn’t spoken with the PFL.

Paddy Pimblett
UFC

Paddy Pimblett reveals former UFC lightweight champion could be next: "I'll punch his head in"

Josh Evanoff - July 30, 2024

Paddy Pimblett believes a fight with former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos could be next.