Aljamain Sterling expects a “Guaranteed title shot” with win over unbeaten Movsar Evloev

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling plans to guarantee himself a title shot with a victory in his next fight.

Sterling and Evloev will clash at UFC 307 on October 5th in Salt Lake City. The two top featherweights will look to assert themselves as the next title challenger to the winner of the expected Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway booking.

Sterling got back on track in the Octagon by defeating Calvin Kattar in a lopsided victory at UFC 300. He opted to make the full-time move to featherweight after losing the UFC bantamweight title last year.

Sterling, once considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world, is looking to make a statement at UFC 307. A win over Evloev, particularly a quick finish, and Sterling expects the next title shot.