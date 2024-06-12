‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson injures his ‘People’s Elbow’ during filming of new ‘Smashing Machine’ movie

‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson has injured his ‘People’s Elbow’ during the filming of the new ‘The Smashing Machine’ movie.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

‘The Smashing Machine’ is an upcoming American biographical sports drama film based on the career of UFC veteran Mark Kerr. The film stars Dwayne Johnson as former wrestler and mixed martial artist Mark Kerr, alongside Emily Blunt, Lyndsey Gavin, Oleksandr Usyk, Ryan Bader, and Zoe Kosovic. The slated release date for the film is December 2024.

Kerr aka ‘The Smashing Machine’ made his UFC debut in 1997, after which he won two Heavyweight Championships. Kerr had an MMA record of 15 wins and 11 losses in the cage.

Apparently during filming, Johnson suffered an injury to his elbow.

“Any time your film is called ‘The Smashing Machine,’ well, you’re going to get smashed up. Looks like I have a cantaloupe right there on the bottom of my elbow. I got banged up pretty good today in our scenes.”

Continuing, ‘The Rock’ said:

“There might be some soft tissue damage in there. That’s a lot of fluid, we’ll see. I got to get it out of there first before I get any kind of MRI. But yeah, the pain feels pretty good. But all good. It is what it is, until it isn’t.”

‘The Rock’, himself a wrester, last competed at WrestleMania 40 on April 6th. Johnson partnered with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag-team match in the main event. ‘The Rock’ pinned Rhodes for the win.

Johnson doesn’t seem too concerned with his on-set injury, it seems not much can keep the actor, businessman, and professional wrestler down.

It was announced this past January that Johnson had joined the Board of Directors for TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE.

Are you looking forward to seeing the upcoming movie ‘The Smashing Machine’?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

