Tom Aspinall gives Alex Pereira an ultimatum for potential heavyweight fight: “See him there”

By Curtis Calhoun - August 8, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight titleholder Tom Aspinall has a message for Alex Pereira if the light heavyweight champ decides to move up.

Tom Aspinall, Alex Pereira

Aspinall is fresh off a quick knockout of Curtis Blaydes in their UFC 304 rematch in Manchester. It was Aspinall’s first defense of his interim heavyweight title, amidst Jon Jones’s ongoing absence from fighting due to injury.

Pereira, who headlined UFC 303 in June, is targeting a return to the Octagon by year’s end. A booked opponent and date have yet to be announced by the UFC as of this writing.

Aspinall and Pereira have proven themselves to be two of the most indomitable forces in MMA. They’ve also teased a potential future fight, and Aspinall has revealed how he’d gameplan for a matchup with Pereira.

If the super fight takes place, Aspinall wants it to be on his terms.

Tom Aspinall forecasts 2025 bout with Alex Pereira

During a recent upload to his YouTube channel, Aspinall sent a pointed message to Pereira.

“The guy’s a superstar in the sport, so you do whatever you want,” Aspinall said. “But, it would be, for sure, if we’re both on the same page, it would be for the undisputed heavyweight title. So, maybe see you next year at some point. Like I’ve said, I’ve got a lot of respect for Alex Pereira, what he’s done for the sport, especially in a short amount of time…

“But if we’re gonna make it happen, it’s gonna be for the undisputed title, so see him there.”

Despite Aspinall and Pereira’s fight teases, UFC CEO Dana White has expressed disinterest in booking a possible move up for Pereira. Jones, who is expected to return in November against Stipe Miocic, has also hinted at a possible clash with Pereira.

The UFC heavyweight title picture continues to fascinate fight fans. If Pereira eventually moves up to heavyweight, he could make one of the most exciting divisions even bigger.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Michael Chandler and Arman Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan has 3 opponents in mind for potential UFC interim lightweight title fight

Susan Cox - August 8, 2024
Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya plans to send fans a reminder in UFC 305 title fight with Dricus Du Plessis: “I am still that dude”

Susan Cox - August 8, 2024

Israel Adesanya is planning to send fans a reminder when he meets Dricus Du Plessis in a title fight at UFC 305.

Kamaru Usman, Belal Muhammad, UFC
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman and Belal Muhammad get heated in latest social media exchange: “You were protected by UFC”

Susan Cox - August 8, 2024

UFC welterweight’s Kamaru Usman and Belal Muhammad got heated in their latest social media exchange.

Angela Lee
ONE Championship

Former ONE Championship star Angela Lee reveals that she considered UFC move

Harry Kettle - August 8, 2024

Former ONE Championship fighter Angela Lee has revealed that she once considered a move to the UFC.

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Conor McGregor

Ben Askren can't understand why Conor McGregor hates Khabib Nurmagomedov so much

Harry Kettle - August 8, 2024

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren has questioned why Conor McGregor has such a passionate hatred for Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka declares he is "training everywhere" in preparation for UFC return

Harry Kettle - August 8, 2024
Muhammad Mokaev
Muhammad Mokaev

Chael Sonnen believes Muhammad Mokaev should be re-signed by UFC

Harry Kettle - August 8, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Muhammad Mokaev is doing all the right things to be re-signed by the UFC.

Damon Jackson
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Damon Jackson says he's been "wrestling heavy" for Chepe Mariscal fight: "I'm going to get it to the ground"

Cole Shelton - August 7, 2024

Damon Jackson isn’t shying away from his game plan at UFC Vegas 95 on Saturday.

Conor McGregor, Urijah Faber
UFC

Urijah Faber believes Conor McGregor will fight again, shares prediction for potential Michael Chandler fight

Cole Shelton - August 7, 2024

Urijah Faber still believes Conor McGregor is hungry to compete and will fight again.

Aljamain Sterling, Muhammad Mokaev
Muhammad Mokaev

Aljamain Sterling defends Muhammad Mokaev after UFC release: "I think it's f***ed up"

Curtis Calhoun - August 7, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling thinks the promotion made a significant error in releasing Muhammad Mokaev.