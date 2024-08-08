Tom Aspinall gives Alex Pereira an ultimatum for potential heavyweight fight: “See him there”

Interim UFC heavyweight titleholder Tom Aspinall has a message for Alex Pereira if the light heavyweight champ decides to move up.

Aspinall is fresh off a quick knockout of Curtis Blaydes in their UFC 304 rematch in Manchester. It was Aspinall’s first defense of his interim heavyweight title, amidst Jon Jones’s ongoing absence from fighting due to injury.

Pereira, who headlined UFC 303 in June, is targeting a return to the Octagon by year’s end. A booked opponent and date have yet to be announced by the UFC as of this writing.

Aspinall and Pereira have proven themselves to be two of the most indomitable forces in MMA. They’ve also teased a potential future fight, and Aspinall has revealed how he’d gameplan for a matchup with Pereira.

If the super fight takes place, Aspinall wants it to be on his terms.