Tom Aspinall gives Alex Pereira an ultimatum for potential heavyweight fight: “See him there”
Interim UFC heavyweight titleholder Tom Aspinall has a message for Alex Pereira if the light heavyweight champ decides to move up.
Aspinall is fresh off a quick knockout of Curtis Blaydes in their UFC 304 rematch in Manchester. It was Aspinall’s first defense of his interim heavyweight title, amidst Jon Jones’s ongoing absence from fighting due to injury.
Pereira, who headlined UFC 303 in June, is targeting a return to the Octagon by year’s end. A booked opponent and date have yet to be announced by the UFC as of this writing.
Aspinall and Pereira have proven themselves to be two of the most indomitable forces in MMA. They’ve also teased a potential future fight, and Aspinall has revealed how he’d gameplan for a matchup with Pereira.
If the super fight takes place, Aspinall wants it to be on his terms.
Tom Aspinall forecasts 2025 bout with Alex Pereira
During a recent upload to his YouTube channel, Aspinall sent a pointed message to Pereira.
“The guy’s a superstar in the sport, so you do whatever you want,” Aspinall said. “But, it would be, for sure, if we’re both on the same page, it would be for the undisputed heavyweight title. So, maybe see you next year at some point. Like I’ve said, I’ve got a lot of respect for Alex Pereira, what he’s done for the sport, especially in a short amount of time…
“But if we’re gonna make it happen, it’s gonna be for the undisputed title, so see him there.”
Despite Aspinall and Pereira’s fight teases, UFC CEO Dana White has expressed disinterest in booking a possible move up for Pereira. Jones, who is expected to return in November against Stipe Miocic, has also hinted at a possible clash with Pereira.
The UFC heavyweight title picture continues to fascinate fight fans. If Pereira eventually moves up to heavyweight, he could make one of the most exciting divisions even bigger.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Pereira Tom Aspinall UFC