UFC 288 Results: Charles Jourdain defeats Kron Gracie (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 288 results, including the first fight of the main card between Kron Gracie and Charles Jourdain.

Gracie (5-1 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time in over three years this evening. The 34-year-old has not competed since suffering his first career loss to Cub Swanson in October of 2019. Prior to that setback, ‘Ice Cream Kron’ was coming off a submission win over Alex Caceres.

Meanwhile, Charles Jourdain (13-6-1 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid tonight in New Jersey. ‘Air’ is coming off back-to-back decision setbacks to Nathaniel Wood and Shane Burgos respectively. Prior to those losses, the Canadian was on a two-fight win streak.

Bringing some HEAT to open the main card 🔥 Kron Gracie and @JourdainAir are making the walk at #UFC288! [ Order the @ESPNPlus PPV: https://t.co/ZDDxUDJwAA ] pic.twitter.com/Tov0GXqVpQ — UFC (@ufc) May 7, 2023

Round one of this featherweight matchup begins and Charles Jourdain throws out his jab to keep Kron Gracie at distance. ‘Air’ with a big combination early. Gracie ate that and now forces the clinch against the cage. Kron with a knee. Jourdain breaks free and gets back to range. He lands a nice left as Gracie attempts to get inside. Kron with a pair of low kicks. Charles tags him with an uppercut. Gracie replies with a right hook and then a low kick. Another big hook lands for Charles Jourdain. He follows that up with an uppercut. Gracie forces the clinch and then pulls guard. Although he’s on the bottom, this is definitely where he wants the fight. Kron Gracie is looking to lock up a triangle choke. Jourdain avoids and gets back up to his feet. Kron gets back up and instantly forces the clinch. Charles breaks free from the hold and circles out. He lands a big combination. The horn sounds to end round one.

Gracie took his time getting up 😅 #UFC288 pic.twitter.com/48XbvFHF8n — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 7, 2023

Round two begins and Kron Gracie opens with a low kick. He lunges forward in an attempt to force the clinch but is unable to do so. Another pus forward from Kron and this time he gets the clinch. He attempts to pull guard from the position. He does and begins working from off his back. Kron with some elbows from off of his back. Three minutes remain in the round. Charles Jourdain fires back with punches from top position. ‘Air’ escapes the position and gets back to his feet. He lands a nice knee up the middle. Gracie is desperately looking for the clinch but appears to be tired now. One minute remains in the round. The Canadian with a nice standing elbow. He fires off a 1-2. Gracie answers with a left hook and then forces the clinch. He pulls guard and this time has an arm locked up. Good shots from the bottom by Kron Gracie. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and Gracie comes out with early forward pressure. Charles Jourdain keeps him at bay with a big combination. Another clinch attempt from Kron. This time ‘Air’ is able to shake him off. Jourdain with a big uppercut. He rips the body of Gracie and then lands an elbow up top. Kron is able to pull guard and has three minutes to work from off his back. He is working some strikes from off his back but he’s not going to win the fight this way. Charles Jourdain gets back to his feet and lands some kicks the legs of Gracie. Kron finally gets back up and eats a big punch right away. The Canadian lands a pair of heavy low kicks. He follows that up with a big right hand. He lands a nice left before the horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC 288 Results: Charles Jourdain def. Kron Gracie by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Who would you like to see Jourdain fight next following his victory over Gracie this evening in Newark? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!