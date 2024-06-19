Darren Till responds after having his name “dragged through the mud” by Bo Nickal: “I haven’t seen Khamzat for a long time”

By Harry Kettle - June 19, 2024

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has questioned Bo Nickal for trying to give him a bad name in relation to Khamzat Chimaev.

Darren Till

Back in the day, Darren Till was quite the rising star in the UFC’s welterweight division. These days, however, he seems to be focusing more so on boxing than mixed martial arts. In terms of his future, there’s no telling whether or not he’ll ever step foot into an MMA cage again.

As many fans know, he has had a close friendship with Khamzat Chimaev in recent years. Chimaev, unfortunately, had to pull out of a fight with Robert Whittaker recently due to injury.

Rising UFC star Bo Nickal proceeded to suggest on a podcast that Khamzat had been overpartying, and that he’d heard some “crazy” rumors regarding ‘Borz’ and Darren Till. As you can imagine, the Liverpudlian wasn’t too pleased with these allegations.

Till gets angry

“Why is my name getting dragged through the mud? I haven’t seen Khamzat for a long time & he is devoted to his religion. Please guys don’t speak out of turn and on rumours you don’t know are true or not. Just hype a fight in a different way. We don’t tell lies…”

It’s certainly an interesting strategy for Bo Nickal to try and create some tension with someone who isn’t even in the UFC. Of course, he’s also called Darren out in the past for a fight. Whatever Bo’s strategy may be, he certainly isn’t earning himself any extra fans.

What do you make of Darren Till’s reaction to allegations made by Bo Nickal? When do you believe we will next see Khamzat Chimaev? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

