Drew Dober issues statement following TKO loss to Matt Frevola at UFC 288: “I’m not ashamed of taking chances, chasing greatness”

By Harry Kettle - May 8, 2023

UFC lightweight Drew Dober has issued a short statement in the wake of his TKO defeat at the hands of Matt Frevola last weekend.

Drew Dober

On Saturday night, Drew Dober’s three-fight win streak came to an end. He was beaten by Matt Frevola via stoppage after being dropped in the first round. The 34-year-old fought valiantly, as he always does, but it simply wasn’t enough in New Jersey.

Now, the veteran has to go back to the drawing board. He was always viewed as someone who had the potential to break into the big time but with a defeat like this, and given his age, it’s starting to feel more and more unlikely that he can make that jump.

Of course, in a game like mixed martial arts, you should never say never – but at lightweight, it’s certainly an uphill climb.

In a brief statement released on social media, Dober owned up to the loss and congratulated his opponent.

“You live and die by the sword. That sucked but I’m not ashamed of taking chances, chasing greatness, and overcoming failure. Congratulations to @SteamRollaa . He was the better fighter tonight.”

Dober’s next step

Someone like Drew Dober is always going to be a favorite in the eyes of the fans. Not only is he incredibly talented, but he’s also got a great personality that resonates with the masses. He doesn’t give up without a fight and he’ll always go down swinging.

In terms of what’s next, we imagine he’ll assess where he’s at in his career and most likely return later this year.

What do you think of Drew Dober’s performance during his loss to Matt Frevola? Do you believe he could be close to retirement and if not, who should he take on in his return bout? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

