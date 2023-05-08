Daniel Cormier urges fans to “stop booing” UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling: “I don’t know what this man has to do to garner your respect”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has urged fans to stop booing Aljamain Sterling following his victory at UFC 288 over the weekend.

On Saturday night, Aljamain Sterling once again proved that he belongs. He retained his UFC bantamweight championship with a split decision triumph over Henry Cejudo. However, while it was another big win to add to his resume, ‘Funk Master’ still has a lot of critics out there.

Many feel as if he simply isn’t exciting enough in the cage. Others, meanwhile, aren’t big fans of his persona on social media. Whatever the case may be, one thing they cannot deny is that he’s the king of the bantamweights right now.

During his post-fight breakdown, Daniel Cormier gave his thoughts on how the fans react to Sterling.

“Guys, stop booing Aljamain,” Cormier said. “Give this man his respect. This dude is doing everything you want as a champion. He’s active, he fights the best guys that they put in front of him, he wins fights, he carries himself in a way of a champion. It’s time to stop booing Aljamain Sterling. It sucks that this happens time and time again, and in Newark, which is close to New York. It didn’t make any sense, I don’t know what this man has to do to garner your respect. If tonight wasn’t enough, you’re just never gonna be satisfied.”

Quotes via MMA News

Cormier defends Sterling

For some, they’ll believe that they are more than entitled to boo Aljamain if they desire to do so. Of course, it’s also very hard not to respect what he’s accomplished at 135 pounds.

Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see if the narrative shifts ahead of his showdown with Sean O’Malley.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier? Is Aljamain Sterling in the bantamweight GOAT discussion? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!