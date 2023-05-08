search

Henry Cejudo shuts down talk of retirement, calls out Merab Dvalishvili for UFC Boston

By Susan Cox - May 8, 2023

Henry Cejudo is shutting down talk of retirement and calling out Merab Dvalishvili for UFC Boston.

Cejudo is currently recovering from his split decision loss to Aljamain Sterling this past Saturday, May 6th at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The UFC 288 main event saw Sterling (23-3 MMA) defeat Cejudo (16-3 MMA) to retain the bantamweight championship title.

At the post-fight Octagon interview with Joe Rogan, Cejudo said he was undecided as to what he would do next.

The 36-year-old Cejudo had won 6 in a row coming into the title fight with Sterling. But those 6 wins took place between 2017 and 2020. Cejudo retired in 2020 after his TKO victory over Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA) at UFC 249. UFC 288 saw Cejudo’s return to the Octagon after a 3 year hiatus.

After a day of reflection, Cejudo is claiming he’s not going anywhere and has taken to social media to callout his next opponent.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘ Cejudo posted a picture of the two, with the tweet:

“This shit is far from over! @danawhite I want @MerabDvalishvil head on a plate!#ufcboston”

Dvalishvili (16-4 MMA) is the UFC No. 1 ranked bantamweight who is currently on a 9 fight winning streak. ‘The Machine’ last fought in March of this year where he defeated Petr Yan (16-5 MMA) via unanimous decision.

UFC 292 is targeted to take place on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. It is rumoured that it will feature Aljamain Sterling’s next title defence against Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA).

Would you like to see Henry Cejudo vs Merab Dvalishvili this coming summer?

Do you believe ‘Tripe C’ could get back in the win column by defeating ‘The Machine’?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Henry Cejudo UFC

