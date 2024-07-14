UFC Denver Bonus Report: Jean Silva and Drew Dober take home ‘FOTN’ honors

By Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024

The Octagon returned to the Mile High City for tonight’s UFC Denver event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez.

The highly anticipated women’s flyweight main event resulted in a dominant performance from Rose Namajunas. While Tracy Cortez showed a ton of heart and resilience, she was no match for the former strawweight champion. ‘Thug’ scored a knockdown in the opening frame and was able to get dominant positions on the ground in the latter rounds, seemingly cruising to a unanimous decision victory.

UFC Denver was co-headlined by a welterweight bout featuring Santiago Ponzinibbio taking on Muslim Salikhov. The contest proved to be a hard fought back and forth affair, but in the end it was the 40-year-old Russian emerging victorious by way of split decision.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Lightweight fighters Jean Silva and Drew Dober each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC Denver main card. Silva ultimately won the contest by third round TKO, this after opening up a nasty cut on the Denver native.

Performance of the night: Charles Johnson earned an extra $50k for his third-round knockout victory over Joshua Van (see that here).

Performance of the night: Montel Jackson pocketed an extra $50k for his 18-second knockout victory over Da’Mon Blackshear (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Denver event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

