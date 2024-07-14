UFC Denver Bonus Report: Jean Silva and Drew Dober take home ‘FOTN’ honors

The Octagon returned to the Mile High City for tonight’s UFC Denver event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez.

The highly anticipated women’s flyweight main event resulted in a dominant performance from Rose Namajunas. While Tracy Cortez showed a ton of heart and resilience, she was no match for the former strawweight champion. ‘Thug’ scored a knockdown in the opening frame and was able to get dominant positions on the ground in the latter rounds, seemingly cruising to a unanimous decision victory.

UFC Denver was co-headlined by a welterweight bout featuring Santiago Ponzinibbio taking on Muslim Salikhov. The contest proved to be a hard fought back and forth affair, but in the end it was the 40-year-old Russian emerging victorious by way of split decision.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Lightweight fighters Jean Silva and Drew Dober each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC Denver main card. Silva ultimately won the contest by third round TKO, this after opening up a nasty cut on the Denver native.

Performance of the night: Charles Johnson earned an extra $50k for his third-round knockout victory over Joshua Van (see that here).

Performance of the night: Montel Jackson pocketed an extra $50k for his 18-second knockout victory over Da’Mon Blackshear (see that here).

