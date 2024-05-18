Jo Nattawut applauds ONE Championship for Muay Thai’s growing popularity in U.S.

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 17, 2024

“Smokin’” Jo Nattawut has every reason to be excited when he returns to U.S. primetime on June 7.

Jo Nattawut

The Thai striker rematches Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 167 on Prime Video. This premium live event takes place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Muay Thai is experiencing significant growth in the United States, and the majority of it is attributed to the efforts made by ONE Championship.

“Everybody who is watching the [striking] fights in ONE, they love it,” Nattawut said.

“It keeps growing every single month. Obviously, because of ONE Championship, it’s making it bigger. Everybody watches it, and then they train Muay Thai even more.”

In 2018, ONE made a bold move to expand its offerings beyond MMA, particularly into Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Six years later, the promotion has become the premier destination for elite strikers.

Its roster consists of the who’s who in the striking world. This list includes the likes of Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kitamoo9, Jonathan Haggerty, Chingiz Allazov, Superbon Singha Mawynn, and Takeru Segawa.

Nattawut believes that Muay Thai and other stand-up disciplines are finally getting the recognition they deserve on the world stage.

“Thinking about Muay Thai, overall, in the next 10 years, it can be as big as [MMA] or even bigger because it’s so exciting and people love watching it,” he said.

“I think if ONE keeps going like this for the next five to 10 years, we can reach the highest level.”

Now based in Atlanta, Georgia, he understands the importance of grassroots efforts in spreading the popularity of Muay Thai.

In fact, Nattawut wants to do his part in nurturing the sport, starting with his adopted hometown.

“Atlanta is home. I live here. I have all my friends, my work, everything is here. This is home for me, so it’s easier for me to open a gym here,” he said.

“You have to build a good foundation, right? The whole system. If I own the gym, I already have an idea to create a full system. Everybody follows the system and the way we teach authentic Muay Thai.”

Jo Nattawut hopes to be part of ONE 170 in Atlanta

The world’s largest martial arts organization is set to make a grand return to U.S. soil later this year with two blockbuster events. This includes one card in Atlanta.

ONE 170 is scheduled to take place at the State Farm Arena on November 8, and Nattawut has his eyes set on being a part of this historic show.

“It would be fun to compete at the Atlanta event,” he said. “It’s really for my friends here, too. They would get to watch me live at least one time. I’ve lived here for 10 years, but never had a chance to fight at home.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Superlek Kiatmoo9

Superlek accepts risky fight against Kongthoranee at ONE Friday Fights 68

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 17, 2024
Jonathan Di Bella
ONE Championship

Jonathan Di Bella vs. Prajanchai set for ONE Friday Fights 68 in June

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 16, 2024

The highly anticipated matchup between Jonathan Di Bella and Prajanchai PK Saenchai will finally happen on June 28.

Kade Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Fight music: Kade Ruotolo reveals his favorite genre ahead of MMA debut at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 16, 2024

Apart from his exceptional skills, Kade Ruotolo also stands out for his unique pre-fight preparation.

Liam Harrison
ONE Championship

Liam Harrison promises return to old form: “I’m back”

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 15, 2024

It has been a long road back to full recovery for Liam Harrison after a career-threatening setback almost two years ago.

Demetrious Johnson, Adriano Moraes, Herb Dean
ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson still unsure if he'll fight again: "What else is there left to do?"

Josh Evanoff - May 15, 2024

ONE Championship flyweight titleholder Demetrious Johnson still isn’t sure if he’ll fight again.

Chihiro Sawada, Wei Rui

Chihiro Sawada, Wei Rui crash ONE Championship’s rankings

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 14, 2024
Jeremy Miado
ONE Championship

Jeremy Miado to challenge Hiroba Minowa at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 13, 2024

ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video gives fans another reason to tune in on July 5 with the addition of a high-stakes strawweight MMA clash between Jeremy Miado and Hiroba Minowa.

Adrian Lee
ONE Championship

Adrian Lee draws inspiration from world champion siblings ahead of pro debut

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 13, 2024

For Adrian Lee, his much-awaited ONE Championship debut is a convergence of fate and family legacy.

Luke Lessei
ONE Championship

Luke Lessei goes head-to-head with Bampara Kouyate at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 10, 2024

Luke Lessei aims to keep his momentum going in ONE Championship.

Akbar Abdullaev
ONE Championship

Akbar Abdullaev showcased underrated wrestling at ONE Fight Night 22: "I can do everything"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 9, 2024

At ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video last Friday, May 3, Akbar Abdullaev demonstrated why he’s far from being a one-trick pony.