UFC Denver: ‘Namajunas vs. Cortez’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024

The Octagon returns to the Mile High City for tonight’s UFC Denver event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez.

UFC Denver, Namajunas, Cortez, Results, UFC

Namajunas (12-6 MMA) was originally slated to collide with Maycee Barber in tonight’s event headliner, but ‘The Future’ was forced to withdraw from the contest and was replaced by Cortez.

‘Thug Rose’ last competed back in March of this year, where she earned a unanimous decision victory over Amanda Ribas. The win snapped a two-fight losing skid for the former strawweight queen, as Namajunas had previously suffered setbacks to Manon Fiorot and Carla Esparza respectively.

Meanwhile, Tracy Cortez (11-1 MMA) enters tonight’s UFC Denver main event sporting an eleven-fight winning streak, her latest being a unanimous decision victory over Jasmine Jasudavicius in September of last year. The 30-year-old has won all five of her Octagon appearances by way of decision.

Tonight’s UFC Denver event is co-headlined by a welterweight bout between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Muslim Salikhov.

Santiago Ponzinibbio, Robbie Lawler

Ponzinibbio (29-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a knockout loss to Kevin Holland at UFC 287 in April of last year. The ‘Argentine Dagger’ has gone 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Muslim Salikhov (19-5 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the cage this evening. The 40-year-old Russian is coming off losses to Randy Brown and Nicolas Dalby respectively.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC Denver main card is a highly anticipated lightweight bout between Drew Dober and Jean Silva.

Dober (27-13 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after dropping a unanimous decision loss to Renato Moicano in his most recent effort this past February. The 35-year-old has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Jean Silva (13-2 MMA) currently boasts a ten-fight winning streak, his latest being a knockout victory over Charles Jourdain at UFC 303. The Brazilian has earned stoppage wins in twelve of his thirteen career victories.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Denver Main Card (10pm EST on ESPN+)

125 lbs.: Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez –
170 lbs.: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov –
155 lbs.: Drew Dober vs. Jean Silva –
170 lbs.: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa –
145 lbs.: Julian Erosa vs. Christian Rodriguez –
185 lbs: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Cody Brundage –

UFC Denver Preliminary Card (7pm EST on ESPN+)

125 lbs.: Joshua Van vs. Charles Johnson –
125 lbs.: Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Fatima Kline –
135 lbs.: Montel Jackson vs. Da’Mon Blackshear –
125 lbs.: Luana Santos vs. Mariya Agapova –
185 lbs.: Josh Fremd vs. Andre Petroski –
170 lbs.: Evan Elder vs. Darius Flowers –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s event headliner between Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Rose Namajunas Tracy Cortez UFC UFC Denver

Related

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 295, UFC

Alex Pereira refuses to pick against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305

Harry Kettle - July 13, 2024
Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen believes Michael Chandler should move on from Conor McGregor fight

Harry Kettle - July 13, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Michael Chandler should consider moving on from the Conor McGregor fight.

Bobby Green, Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett believes Bobby Green's name change is a sign that "CTE is real"

Harry Kettle - July 13, 2024

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has hit out at UFC 304 opponent Bobby Green for reportedly changing his name.

Alex Pereira, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira reveals he'll only move to heavyweight for Jon Jones superfight

Harry Kettle - July 13, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has said he’s more interested in a heavyweight showdown with Jon Jones as opposed to Tom Aspinall.

Josh Fremd
UFC

Josh Fremd claims Andre Petroski needs to finish him in the first-round or "he's f****d" at UFC Denver

Cole Shelton - July 13, 2024

Josh Fremd believes if he survives the first round he will cruise to a win over Andre Petroski at UFC Denver.

Tracy Cortez

WATCH | Video released of Tracy Cortez deciding to chop off her hair to make weight for UFC Denver main event

Cole Shelton - July 12, 2024
Michael Bisping
Sean Strickland

Michael Bisping disagrees with Sean Strickland's approach for another UFC title shot: "Waiting on the sidelines generally doesn't always work out"

Fernando Quiles - July 12, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping doesn’t agree with Sean Strickland’s plan to wait for another UFC Middleweight Championship opportunity.

Sean O’Malley
UFC

Sean O’Malley wins 2024 ESPY Award over fellow UFC champions Alex Pereira, Islam Makhachev, & Zhang Weili

Fernando Quiles - July 12, 2024

Sean O’Malley has scooped up the 2024 ESPY award for Best UFC Fighter.

Ciryl Gane
Ciryl Gane

Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov 2 reportedly being worked on for UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi

Fernando Quiles - July 12, 2024

A heavyweight rematch between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov is reportedly in the works for UFC 308.

Alex Pereira, UFC 295, Bonus, UFC
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman explains what Alex Pereira needs to do in order to obtain pound for pound status: “Don’t be butt hurt about it”

Harry Kettle - July 12, 2024

Kamaru Usman has given his thoughts on what Alex Pereira needs to do in order to become the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.