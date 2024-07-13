UFC Denver: ‘Namajunas vs. Cortez’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to the Mile High City for tonight’s UFC Denver event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez.

Namajunas (12-6 MMA) was originally slated to collide with Maycee Barber in tonight’s event headliner, but ‘The Future’ was forced to withdraw from the contest and was replaced by Cortez.

‘Thug Rose’ last competed back in March of this year, where she earned a unanimous decision victory over Amanda Ribas. The win snapped a two-fight losing skid for the former strawweight queen, as Namajunas had previously suffered setbacks to Manon Fiorot and Carla Esparza respectively.

Meanwhile, Tracy Cortez (11-1 MMA) enters tonight’s UFC Denver main event sporting an eleven-fight winning streak, her latest being a unanimous decision victory over Jasmine Jasudavicius in September of last year. The 30-year-old has won all five of her Octagon appearances by way of decision.

Tonight’s UFC Denver event is co-headlined by a welterweight bout between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Muslim Salikhov.

Ponzinibbio (29-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a knockout loss to Kevin Holland at UFC 287 in April of last year. The ‘Argentine Dagger’ has gone 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Muslim Salikhov (19-5 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the cage this evening. The 40-year-old Russian is coming off losses to Randy Brown and Nicolas Dalby respectively.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC Denver main card is a highly anticipated lightweight bout between Drew Dober and Jean Silva.

Dober (27-13 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after dropping a unanimous decision loss to Renato Moicano in his most recent effort this past February. The 35-year-old has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Jean Silva (13-2 MMA) currently boasts a ten-fight winning streak, his latest being a knockout victory over Charles Jourdain at UFC 303. The Brazilian has earned stoppage wins in twelve of his thirteen career victories.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Denver Main Card (10pm EST on ESPN+)

125 lbs.: Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez –

170 lbs.: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov –

155 lbs.: Drew Dober vs. Jean Silva –

170 lbs.: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa –

145 lbs.: Julian Erosa vs. Christian Rodriguez –

185 lbs: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Cody Brundage –

UFC Denver Preliminary Card (7pm EST on ESPN+)

125 lbs.: Joshua Van vs. Charles Johnson –

125 lbs.: Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Fatima Kline –

135 lbs.: Montel Jackson vs. Da’Mon Blackshear –

125 lbs.: Luana Santos vs. Mariya Agapova –

185 lbs.: Josh Fremd vs. Andre Petroski –

170 lbs.: Evan Elder vs. Darius Flowers –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s event headliner between Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez?