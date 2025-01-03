BKFC owner David Feldman reacts to Conor McGregor’s scathing rant on DAZN following mishap

David Feldman Reveals Conor McGregor’s Rant on DAZN was Misguided

During an interview with Damon Martin for MMAFighting.com, David Feldman said that while he agrees with Conor McGregor frustration over fighters not being interviewed, it wasn’t DAZN’s fault.

“He’s dead right on that but that actually wasn’t a DAZN thing,” Feldman explained. “It was an our production thing. At the Hard Rock for some reason, we’re always on a timeline and we have to get out of there. It gets crazy if you go over time, I’m talking like $100,000 an hour so we had to get out on time. He’s dead right. So we are making some adjustments, too. Whether it’s during the next fight’s walkout, or during the break from the next fight, while we’re interviewing these guys.

“These guys do need to be seen and heard. Because that’s what [makes] them. That’s what made [Conor]. If they didn’t talk to Conor McGregor after the fights, you wouldn’t know who he is. You wouldn’t. So we have to take advantage of that and we will.”

Time will tell when BKFC will make the adjustments to avoid potential fines, while still giving winning fighters a chance to speak.