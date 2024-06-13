Boston Celtics inspired by Alex Pereira’s UFC 300 win in NBA Championship quest

Boston Celtics coach showed Alex Pereira KO before NBA Finals game

Leading up to Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla explained how Pereira’s knockout inspired the team as they went on the road.

“You see Pereira gets hit in the nuts, looks at the referee, and knocks [Jamahal Hill] out five seconds later,” Mazzulla said of Pereira. “So it’s the approach to what happens to you and how you handle it — the closer you are to beating someone, the closer you are to getting your ass kicked.”

Just hours after being inspired by Pereira’s knockout, the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-99 to move to 3-0 in the series. The Celtics have the chance to clinch the NBA Championship with a win on Friday night in Dallas.

Pereira is expected to return to the UFC Octagon later this year, potentially in a rematch with Procházka. He recently expressed profound interest in fighting at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.

If the Celtics secure the NBA title, it’ll be their 12th world championship victory. It’ll also be their first title win since 2008.

Pereira and the Celtics have some similarities in their recent domination. Coach Mazzulla’s comments show how his most memorable UFC moments have an impact across athletics.