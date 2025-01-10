Dante Leon determined to get even with Tommy Langaker in long-awaited rematch  

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 9, 2025

Canadian submission specialist Dante Leon hasn’t forgotten his first encounter with ONE World Title challenger Tommy Langaker. The pair met seven years ago. And Leon believes the rematch has been a long time coming. 

Dante Leon

The grappling superstars will battle in 180-pound catchweight submission grappling extravaganza at ONE Fight Night 27: Tang vs. Abdullaev, this Friday, January 10.   

Their first meeting came at the 2018 IBJJF Pan-American Championships. Leon lost to Langaker on points that day. But since then, Leon feels he’s evolved drastically. And he’s out to avenge that loss and show his superior skill set inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. 

“Tommy and I have a little bit of history. We went against each other in 2018 in the gi. It was a very exciting match, a crazy match. It’s one of the matches that left me kind of wanting to do it again. I obviously wanna get a win back over him,” the 29-year-old said.  

“It’s always been a match, and it’s always been a case where it’s sat in my mind a little bit, and I’ve kinda wanted to have at least another chance to have some vindication for myself.”

Dante Leon searching for stoppage win over Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 27

Dante Leon is out to do more than than just even the scores with Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 27.  

The Canadian grappler wants to not only dispatch the Norwegian star. He wants to put distance between them. And Leon believes the best way to do so is to submit him within the 10-minute time limit. 

“My goal for this match is to beat Tommy and submit Tommy. That’s my goal for this match. I think it’s me putting an exclamation point on things and really making a statement if I submit Tommy. Tommy is not an easy guy to beat,” Leon said. 

“I wanna show that there’s a skill gap between Tommy and I. I wanna prove that to the public, and I wanna handle business, and I wanna finish the match.”  

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Kulabdam

Kulabdam plans to give John Lineker a rude awakening 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 9, 2025
Jake Peacock
ONE Championship

Jake Peacock versus Shinji Suzuki set for ONE 171: Qatar 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 7, 2025

Limb-different striking sensation Jake Peacock takes on Shinji Suzuki inside Qatar’s Lusail Sports Arena on Thursday, February 20, in a bantamweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE 171: Qatar. 

Stamp Fairtex
Stamp Fairtex

Stamp Fairtex reflects on 2024: “It was a year of learning” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 7, 2025

Reigning ONE Atomweight MMA World Champion Stamp Fairtex was ready for a landmark year in 2024. That was up until injury struck and broke the Thai queen’s heart.  

Anatoly Malykhin
ONE Championship

Anatoly Malykhin has “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane at the top of his list in 2025 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 6, 2025

Two-weight ONE MMA World Champion Anatoly Malykhin is out for revenge in 2025.  

Denice Zamboanga
ONE Championship

Denice Zamboanga wants to test Alyona Rassohnya at ONE Fight Night 27

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 6, 2025

Second-ranked women’s atomweight MMA contender Denice Zamboanga’s confidence is higher than ever heading into ONE Fight Night 27: Tang vs. Abdullaev. And she wants to use it to her fullest extent.  

Tang Kai

Tang Kai plans to show striking evolution at ONE Fight Night 27: “I want to finish this fight by KO” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 6, 2025
Nico Carrillo
ONE Championship

Superlek out! Nico Carrillo to face Nabil Anane for interim world title  

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 2, 2025

January’s huge ONE 170 event has taken an early hit, but the promotion has adapted quickly to alter a high-stakes affair.  

Demetrious Johnson
ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson says Superlek is the current striking "GOAT"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 31, 2024

Former ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Demetrious Johnson keeps a keen eye on all the action in ONE Championship.

Takeru Segawa
ONE Championship

Takeru says flyweight kickboxing super-fight against Rodtang is "destiny"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 30, 2024

Japanese kickboxing megastar Takeru Segawa has always dreamed of stepping into the ring against Muay Thai icon Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Finally, that dream will become reality at ONE 172 on Sunday, March 23.

Kade Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Kade Ruotolo’s top three performances in 2024

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 26, 2024

It’s no exaggeration to say that ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo had a phenomenal 2024.