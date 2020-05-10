UFC 249 Results: Henry Cejudo TKO’s Dominick Cruz (Video)

Henry Cejudo will be looking to earn his first bantamweight title defense when he squares off with former division kingpin Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

‘Triple C’ captured the promotions vacant bantamweight title back at UFC 238, when he finished Marlon Moraes by way of TKO. The now former ‘champ champ’ is hoping to extend his current win streak to six in a row with a win over Cruz.

As for Dominick Cruz, ‘The Dominator’ will be returning to action for the first time since surrendering the bantamweight title to Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207. The former bantamweight world champion has not won a fight since June of 2016, when he defeated Urijah Faber by unanimous decision.

Round one of the UFC 249 co-main event begins and Henry Cejudo quickly takes the center of the Octagon. Cruz is already moving a ton on the outside. Cejudo with a hard low kick. Cruz continues to circle. He comes forward now and throws a jab to the body. He throws a light low kick but Cejudo answers with a hard one in return. Another kick from ‘Triple C’. He is looking to close the distance and does so by landing a pair of nasty low kicks. He lands another and then scores a takedown. Dominick Cruz scrambles up to his feet but Henry Cejudo greets him with another low kick and then a right hand. Cruz is doing a good job of avoiding strikes but is having difficulty finding offense. He pushes forward and lands a jab to the body. Cejudo responds with a good left hand and then a chopping low kick. Cruz responds with a low kick of his own. Another good leg kick from the champion. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 249 co-main event begins and Cruz throws a high kick followed by a combination that misses. Henry Cejudo presses forward in an attempt to cut ‘The Dominator’ off. He lands a left hand and then a hard kick to the body. Cruz replies with a good low kick. He circles to his left and lands another. ‘Triple C’ with another solid inside low kick. He just misses with a big right hand. Another good kick and then a right hand by Cejudo. He tags Cruz again and then lands a low kick. Henry just misses with a head kick. He actually kicked over the head of Dom. Cejudo with a hard inside low kick. He follows up with a left hand over the top. Dominick Cruz with a nice right hand up the middle. He lands a combination now. Cejudo seems unfazed. Cruz with a nice right hand and Cejudo responds with one of his own. Another straight right from the reigning champion. Good punches from both men now. Cejudo continues to walk forward. There appears to be a clash of heads and now Cejudo is bleeding. The referee steps in and has the doctor take a look. He does and Henry Cejudo is allowed to continue. Cruz with a nice short left that stuns Henry. Cejudo with a big shot. He follows up with ground and pound and this one is all over. Wow!

Official UFC 249 Result: Henry Cejudo TKO’s Dominick Cruz in Round 2

