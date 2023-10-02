Dillon Danis explains why he never cared about fighting KSI

By Susan Cox - October 2, 2023

Dillon Danis is explaining why he never cared about fighting KSI.

KSI, Dillon Danis, Boxing, Misfits

Danis was scheduled to fight KSI in an exhibition bout on January 14 of this year, but withdrew from the match.

Following the withdrawal, KSI issued the following press release:

“I mentioned at the press conference that Dillon was being haunted by me. He made his excuses and knew he couldn’t handle what I bring to a boxing ring. This answers the question whether he’s a fighter or not. He’s a warrior alright — a keyboard warrior, and hopefully he’s learned to leave the real men to speak with their actions rather than hollow words.”

Well, the ‘keyboard warrior’ is now letting it be known that KSI was never of any interest to him and he’s always had his sights set on ‘the Paul’s’.

On a video posted to ‘X‘ Danis spoke on ‘The MMA Hour’ the tagline reads:

“Dillon Danis says he never cared about fighting KSI because he’s a nobody.”

Danis, in his own words, says in the video:

“The KSI fight was never the fight. It was always against the Paul’s.”

“Like no one cared about the KSI fight. He’s a nobody. He’s not a fighter.”

“It was always just back and forth issue between me and the Paul’s.  So, this is the real fight.”

“And look how much build-up this one has.”

“You know I built this whole card by myself really.”

So, there you have it, according to Dillon Danis, KSI is a ‘nobody’.

Danis is preparing to get in the boxing ring with Logan Paul in the co-main event on Saturday, October 14th at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The headliner will be a match-up between KSI and Tommy Fury.

The 30-year-old Danis will be fighting professionally for the first time since 2019. In his last appearance Danis (2-0 MMA) fought and defeated Max Humphrey (3-3 MMA) at Bellator 222 in June of 2019.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis

Paul, 28, has a professional boxing record of 0 wins and 1 loss which came against KSI in November of 2019.

Danis has gotten himself into a heap of trouble outside the ring by posting pictures of Logan Paul’s fiancée, Nina Agdal, on social media.

The question on everyone’s mind is… will Danis show up for his boxing bout with Logan Paul or will he once again ‘withdraw’ from the match?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Dillon Danis KSI

