Cain Velasquez gets court order to allow him to corner teammate Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator 300

By Cole Shelton - October 2, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez will be in the corner of his teammate Usman Nurmagomedov this weekend at Bellator 300.

Cain Velasquez

Velasquez has been out on bail for nearly a year after spending months in jail following charges that included attempted murder. Part of the bail was Velasquez would have to wear GPS tracking. He must also comply with a protective order 300 yards away from the victims in the case and have travel restrictions.

However, Cain Velasquez has gotten court orders to participate in wrestling matches and now has another court order to corner Nurmagomedov at Bellator 300, according to MMAFighting.

“He is scheduled to corner,” California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster said in a text sent to MMA Fighting about Cain Velasquez cornering Usman Nurmagomedov. “We are in possession of a court order permitting him to do so.”

When Cain Velasquez steps into Usman Nurmagomedov’s corner at Bellator 300, it will be the first time the former UFC heavyweight champ corners a teammate since his arrest. He was arrested back in March of 2022 when he allegedly shot at a man who was recently charged with molesting a close relative of his. However, he apparently missed that man, and his bullet hit the defendant’s stepfather.

Velasquez was facing 10 charges including attempted murder; shooting at an occupied motor vehicle or aircraft; three counts of assault with a firearm; three counts of assault with a deadly weapon; willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony. If he is found guilty of attempted murder he faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison, with additional time being added for the other charges, if found guilty.

In his MMA career, Cain Velasquez went 14-3 and last fought back in February of 2019 when he was knocked out by Francis Ngannou. He had defended his UFC heavyweight title two times and had notable wins over Junior dos Santos, twice, Fabricio Werdum, and Brock Lesnar.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Bellator Cain Velasquez UFC Usman Nurmagomedov

