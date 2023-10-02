UFC commentator Joe Rogan dubs Alex Volkanovski as the top pound-for-pound fighter in MMA: “I think he won the (Islam) fight”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan is dubbing featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski as the top pound-for-pound fighter in MMA.

Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski (26-2 MMA) was handed a unanimous decision loss in his bout with Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) in February of this year at UFC 284.

Several fans and fighters alike felt that it was Volkanovski who was deserving of that victory on Saturday, February 11th.

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan also believes Volkanovski’s performance was enough to get the win at UFC 284.

Rogan, speaking on his podcast said Volkanovski, in his mind, is the No. 1 P4P in the UFC:

“He’s No. 1 pound-for-pound. They have him as not pound-for-pound (No. 1 in the UFC) because he lost that fight (to Islam Makhachev). I think you could make a real argument that he won that fight. I think he won the fight. In my mind, he won the fight.”

Continuing Joe Rogan spoke of Alex Volkanovski:

“He did more damage. I think he imposed his skill set. It’s also insanely impressive that he goes up from (featherweight) to fight a massive (lightweight). That guy is as big at (155 pounds) as anybody is, and at the end of the fight, (Volkanovski) is on top beating him up.”

“He drops him, gets on top of him and had massive moments throughout the fight.”

Concluding, Rogan spoke of Islam’s vulnerability (h/t MMAFighting):

“You kind of see vulnerability in Islam after that fight with Volkanovski.”

“First of all, you see how good Volkanovski really is. F**king animal. (But) it sort of gives an air of vulnerability with Islam where before people were like, ‘This guy’s unstoppable.’”

Do you agree with Joe Rogan’s assessment? Do you believe Alex Volkanovski is the No. P4P fighter in the UFC and should have been awarded the victory at UFC 284?

