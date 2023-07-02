Dillian Whyte reportedly signs contract to fight Anthony Joshua on August 12

Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte Rematch Looms

Anthony Joshua scored a seventh-round TKO victory over Dillian Whyte back in late 2015. Both heavyweights are coming off a win over Jermaine Franklin. Joshua defeated Franklin via unanimous decision, while Whyte took a majority decision victory.

If Whyte can pull off a big upset, he may get his wish of a rematch with WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury. “The Gypsy King” scored a sixth-round TKO victory over Dillian Whyte back in April 2022. Shortly after the fight, Whyte told Sky Sports that he felt Fury got away with underhanded tactics.

RELATED: DILLIAN WHYTE WANTS A REMATCH WITH “DIRTY” TYSON FURY: “TERRIBLE JOB FROM THE REFEREE”

“When the uppercut landed I was buzzed, but I was trying to regather my senses and he proper full-on pushed me and I fell over and hit my head on the canvas, which is illegal.”

“This isn’t wrestling, this is boxing. But as usual, they let Fury do what he wants and get away with it. I should have been allowed extra time to recover and carry on fighting.”

“(Tyson Fury) pushed me and then he said to the referee, ‘don’t let the fight carry on’. The referee isn’t doing his job. Okay I got caught, no doubt. A good shot. I went for the left uppercut, he went for the right uppercut and he’s a bit taller than me, so obviously he landed his at range and I was hurt.

“I didn’t go straight down, I was hurt and trying to get my senses together, then he full on two-handed pushed me. I fell over and hit my head. A terrible job from the referee but it is what it is.”