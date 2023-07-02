Dillian Whyte reportedly signs contract to fight Anthony Joshua on August 12

By Fernando Quiles - July 2, 2023

The rematch between Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Anthony Joshua Dillian Whyte

Sky Sports reports Whyte has signed the latest bout agreement after a rematch clause was removed. Matchroom Boxing has yet to confirm the report. If the report is correct, then Matchroom is likely squaring away formalities before making the August 12 bout official.

Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte Rematch Looms

Anthony Joshua scored a seventh-round TKO victory over Dillian Whyte back in late 2015. Both heavyweights are coming off a win over Jermaine Franklin. Joshua defeated Franklin via unanimous decision, while Whyte took a majority decision victory.

If Whyte can pull off a big upset, he may get his wish of a rematch with WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury. “The Gypsy King” scored a sixth-round TKO victory over Dillian Whyte back in April 2022. Shortly after the fight, Whyte told Sky Sports that he felt Fury got away with underhanded tactics.

RELATED: DILLIAN WHYTE WANTS A REMATCH WITH “DIRTY” TYSON FURY: “TERRIBLE JOB FROM THE REFEREE”

“When the uppercut landed I was buzzed, but I was trying to regather my senses and he proper full-on pushed me and I fell over and hit my head on the canvas, which is illegal.”

“This isn’t wrestling, this is boxing. But as usual, they let Fury do what he wants and get away with it. I should have been allowed extra time to recover and carry on fighting.”

“(Tyson Fury) pushed me and then he said to the referee, ‘don’t let the fight carry on’. The referee isn’t doing his job. Okay I got caught, no doubt. A good shot. I went for the left uppercut, he went for the right uppercut and he’s a bit taller than me, so obviously he landed his at range and I was hurt.

“I didn’t go straight down, I was hurt and trying to get my senses together, then he full on two-handed pushed me. I fell over and hit my head. A terrible job from the referee but it is what it is.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

MMA News

Related

Michael Morales

Michael Morales explains why he's not completely satisfied with UFC Vegas 76 win over Max Griffin

Fernando Quiles - July 2, 2023
Rinat Fakhretdinov, Kevin Lee, UFC, UFC Vegas 76, Results
MMA News

Rinat Fakhretdinov expected quick finish over Kevin Lee at UFC Vegas 76: "This is exactly what I was planning for"

Fernando Quiles - July 2, 2023

Rinat Fakhretdinov wasn’t shocked when he finished Kevin Lee in under a minute at UFC Vegas 76.

Glover Teixeira
Glover Teixeira

Glover Teixeira confident in Alex Pereira's chances against UFC champion Jamahal Hill: "It's perfect for Alex"

Fernando Quiles - July 2, 2023

Glover Teixeira believes that his protégé, Alex Pereira, will inevitably emerge victorious over UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill.

Elon Musk
UFC

Elon Musk says there’s “some chance” his fight against Mark Zuckerberg could take place in a historic venue

Fernando Quiles - July 2, 2023

Elon Musk has revealed a potential venue for a showdown against fellow billionaire Mark Zuckerberg.

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland calls for title shot following latest win at UFC Vegas 76: “I’ve f**king paid my dues”

Fernando Quiles - July 2, 2023

Sean Strickland believes a UFC title opportunity is in order.

Tracy Cortez, Brian Ortega, UFC

Tracy Cortez warns Ex-boyfriend Brian Ortega not to start throwing shade: "I’ve yet to say anything negative about you"

Chris Taylor - July 1, 2023
SEan-Strickland
UFC

UFC Vegas 76 Bonus Report: Sean Strickland one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - July 1, 2023

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 76 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov.

Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Pros react after Sean Strickland TKO's Abus Magomedov at UFC Vegas 76

Chris Taylor - July 1, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 76 event was headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Sean Strickland taking on Abus Magomedov.

Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

UFC Vegas 76 Results: Sean Strickland stops Abus Magomedov (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 1, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 76 results, including the middleweight main event between Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov.

Grant Dawson, Damir Ismagulov, UFC Vegas 76, UFC, Results
Grant Dawson

UFC Vegas 76 Results: Grant Dawson defeats Damir Ismagulov (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 1, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 76 results, including the lightweight co-main event between Damir Ismagulov and Grant Dawson.