Dillian Whyte wants a rematch with “dirty” Tyson Fury: “Terrible job from the referee”

Dillian Whyte is saying he would like a rematch with Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury retained his WBC heavyweight title with a perfect right uppercut after six one-sided rounds against Dillian Whyte in front of a record 94,000 crowd at Wembley.

It was Whyte vs Fury on Saturday April 23, 2002 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

‘The Bodysnatcher’ is calling Saturday’s knockout “illegal” as he criticized Fury and the refereeing of Mark Lyson, who saw Whyte get back to his feet but promptly waved off the bout when the challenger stumbled badly.

In speaking with ‘Sky Sports‘, Whyte had this to say:

“When the uppercut landed I was buzzed, but I was trying to regather my senses and he proper full-on pushed me and I fell over and hit my head on the canvas, which is illegal.”

“This isn’t wrestling, this is boxing. But as usual, they let Fury do what he wants and get away with it. I should have been allowed extra time to recover and carry on fighting”.

Continuing Whyte said:

“(Tyson Fury) pushed me and then he said to the referee, ‘don’t let the fight carry on’. The referee isn’t doing his job. Okay I got caught, no doubt. A good shot. I went for the left uppercut, he went for the right uppercut and he’s a bit taller than me, so obviously he landed his at range and I was hurt.

“I didn’t go straight down, I was hurt and trying to get my senses together, then he full on two-handed pushed me. I fell over and hit my head. A terrible job from the referee but it is what it is.”

Concluding Whyte said:

“I should have had time to recover, I had time to go back to my corner. Tyson Fury gets away with a lot of things. I hope he doesn’t retire because I want another go.”

Do you agree with Dillian Whyte’s account of the fight? Would you like to see him rematch Tyson Fury?