Michael Morales explains why he’s not completely satisfied with UFC Vegas 76 win over Max Griffin

Michael Morales Not Exactly Content

Michael Morales spoke to media members after his UFC Vegas 76 victory, and he made it clear that while he’s happy to have earned the win, he thinks there’s more work to be done (via MMAJunkie).

“I think it was just the discipline,” Morales said when asked about the adversity of the fight. “I stayed attentive to his strikes and focused on all the work that I was doing. I was countering. I know that my shots hurt him a lot because his face is busted up. He said that he was going to try to dominate me and fight forward. He did that, and I also did the same. I did my work. I said I was going to give it my all, and the fight went down how it went down. I feel like I could’ve done better. I feel like I could’ve given more, but everything still worked out, thank God.”

Morales’ pro MMA record now stands at 15-0. He has yet to crack the top 15 in the UFC welterweight rankings, but he’s hoping that will change soon. Morales may need one significant win against a top 15 opponent before he finds himself on the list. Time will tell who is next for Michael Morales.