Michael Morales explains why he’s not completely satisfied with UFC Vegas 76 win over Max Griffin

By Fernando Quiles - July 2, 2023

Michael Morales emerged victorious over Max Griffin at UFC Vegas 76, but he’s not overjoyed with how things played out.

Michael Morales

Morales and Griffin shared the Octagon inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. For Morales, this was a chance to make a statement and improve his unbeaten record. Griffin was hoping to derail the hype train and win his second bout in a row. Ultimately, it was Morales who earned the unanimous decision victory.

Michael Morales Not Exactly Content

Michael Morales spoke to media members after his UFC Vegas 76 victory, and he made it clear that while he’s happy to have earned the win, he thinks there’s more work to be done (via MMAJunkie).

“I think it was just the discipline,” Morales said when asked about the adversity of the fight. “I stayed attentive to his strikes and focused on all the work that I was doing. I was countering. I know that my shots hurt him a lot because his face is busted up. He said that he was going to try to dominate me and fight forward. He did that, and I also did the same. I did my work. I said I was going to give it my all, and the fight went down how it went down. I feel like I could’ve done better. I feel like I could’ve given more, but everything still worked out, thank God.”

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER EXPLAINS WHY HE SCRATCHED ROBBIE LAWLER IN FAVOR OF TYRON WOODLEY FOR HIS TOP FOUR GREATEST WELTERWEIGHTS OF ALL TIME

Morales’ pro MMA record now stands at 15-0. He has yet to crack the top 15 in the UFC welterweight rankings, but he’s hoping that will change soon. Morales may need one significant win against a top 15 opponent before he finds himself on the list. Time will tell who is next for Michael Morales.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

UFC

Related

Elon Musk

Elon Musk says there’s “some chance” his fight against Mark Zuckerberg could take place in a historic venue

Fernando Quiles - July 2, 2023
Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland calls for title shot following latest win at UFC Vegas 76: “I’ve f**king paid my dues”

Fernando Quiles - July 2, 2023

Sean Strickland believes a UFC title opportunity is in order.

Tracy Cortez, Brian Ortega, UFC
Tracy Cortez

Tracy Cortez warns Ex-boyfriend Brian Ortega not to start throwing shade: "I’ve yet to say anything negative about you"

Chris Taylor - July 1, 2023

Tracy Cortez has sent a friendly warning to her Ex-Boyfriend Brian Ortega that now is not the time to start throwing shade.

SEan-Strickland
UFC

UFC Vegas 76 Bonus Report: Sean Strickland one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - July 1, 2023

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 76 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov.

Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Pros react after Sean Strickland TKO's Abus Magomedov at UFC Vegas 76

Chris Taylor - July 1, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 76 event was headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Sean Strickland taking on Abus Magomedov.

Sean Strickland

UFC Vegas 76 Results: Sean Strickland stops Abus Magomedov (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 1, 2023
Grant Dawson, Damir Ismagulov, UFC Vegas 76, UFC, Results
Grant Dawson

UFC Vegas 76 Results: Grant Dawson defeats Damir Ismagulov (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 1, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 76 results, including the lightweight co-main event between Damir Ismagulov and Grant Dawson.

Rinat Fakhretdinov, Kevin Lee, UFC, UFC Vegas 76, Pros react
Rinat Fakhretdinov

Pros react after Rinat Fakhretdinov finishes Kevin Lee in 55 seconds at UFC Vegas 76

Chris Taylor - July 1, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 76 featured prelim showcased a welterweight bout between Kevin Lee and Rinat Fakhretdinov.

Rinat Fakhretdinov, Kevin Lee, UFC, UFC Vegas 76, Results
Rinat Fakhretdinov

UFC Vegas 76 Results: Rinat Fakhretdinov stops Kevin Lee in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 1, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 76 results, including the featured prelim between Kevin Lee and Rinat Fakhretdinov.

Brian Ortega, Paulo Costa, Tracy Cortez, UFC
Paulo Costa

Brian Ortega reacts after Paulo Costa poses with his former girlfriend Tracy Cortez: "Everyone out here talking bout I fumbled"

Chris Taylor - July 1, 2023

Brian Ortega has reacted after UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa posted a photo with his former girlfriend Tracy Cortez.