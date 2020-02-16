UFC Rio Rancho Results: Diego Sanchez def. Michel Pereira via DQ (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Rio Rancho event is co-headlined by an exciting welterweight bout between fan favorites Diego Sanchez and Michel Pereira.

Sanchez (29-12 MMA) is coming off a unanimous decision setback to Michael Chiesa in his most recent Octagon appearance at UFC 239. Prior to the loss, ‘The Nightmare’ was coming off back-to-back victories over opponents Craig White and Mickey Gall respectively.

As for Michel Pereira (23-10 MMA), the Brazilian is coming off a decision loss to Tristan Connelly in his most recent effort. Prior to the setback, Pereira had put together a three-fight winning streak.

Round one of the UFC Rio Rancho co-main event begins and Sanchez throws a wild ‘rolling thunder’ front flip kick to start. The strike partially connects but Diego is forced to scramble out of range. Pereira is on the hunt now. He chases after Sanchez. Diego leaps forward with a flurry. He connects with a right. Pereira comes forward but Diego tags him with an inside low kick. Michel lands a front kick and then attempts a Showtime kick that just misses. Flying knee attempt from Pereira. Sanchez replies with a low kick. Pereira continues to stalk. He backs Diego Sanchez against the cage and lands a body shot. Diego circles but can’t get any distance. The fighters briefly clinch but Michel Pereira quickly breaks free and lands a right. Sanchez shoots for a takedown but it is not there. Sanchez with a low kick. Pereira misses with a spinning kick. Diego with a low kick but Michel comes at him with a flurry. He lands a big knee to the body. Sanchez fakes a takedown. He leaps in with a right hand that misses. Pereira just misses with a knee. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Pereira throws a kick to the body. Diego Sanchez attempts to shoot for a takedown but Michel avoids. Sanchez with a jab. He lands a pair of low kicks. He goes high with a kick. Pereira lands a left hook. He goes low with a kick. Pereira with a spinning kick that misses. He rips the body of Sanchez. The former TUF winner steps forward and unloads a combination that falls short. The crowd is chanting “Diego”. He eats a body shot but grabs a single leg. He presses Pereira against the cage but Michel reverses the position and breaks free. Sanchez with a nice kick to the body. Pereira eats it and moves forward. Diego catches him with a left jab. Michel backs off for now. He leaps off the fence with a superman punch and follows that up with a combination. Pereira with a body kick now and then a flying knee. He lands a right hand. Diego Sanchez fires back with a left. Pereira shoots in and picks Sanchez up to slam him against the canvas.

Round three of the UFC Rio Rancho co-main event begins and Diego lands a low kick. The fight hits the floor briefly and Pereira attempts some sort of wild drop kick technique. It doesn’t work and Sanchez gets back up. Michel comes forward and lands a body kick followed by a knee. Diego is on the retreat. Pereira decides to clinch up and lands a big knee. Another big knee and Sanchez may have been down for that one. Diego is bleeding badly from the top of his head. Pereira clearly hit him while he was down. The referee has called it an illegal knee. The doctor is taking a long look at Diego Sanchez. This fight is over.

Official UFC Rio Rancho Result: Diego Sanchez def. Michel Pereira via DQ (illegal knee) in Round 3

