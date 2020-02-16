Bare Knuckle FC 10: ‘Lombard vs. Mundell’ Results and Highlights

Bare Knuckle FC 10 takes place tonight in Fort Lauderdale and features the promotional debut of former Bellator middleweight champion Hector Lombard.

Lombard will be squaring off with David Lundell in a 198lbs bout that serves as the evenings main event.

Hector Lombard will be looking to snap a six-fight losing streak at BKFC 10. All six of those aforementioned losses came under the UFC banner, two by way of knockout.

Also featured on the card is fellow UFC veteran Jim Alers who will be taking on Kaleb Harris in one of the promotions 155lbs tournament quarterfinal matchups.

Get all of tonight’s Bare Knuckle FC 10 Results and Highlights below:

Hector Lombard vs. David Mundell

Jim Alers vs. Kaleb Harris

Luis Palomino vs. Elvin Brito

Ulysses Diaz vs. Brian Maxwell

Dat Nguyen vs. Abdiel Velazquez – Nguyen def. Velasquez via KO in Round 1

Lorenzo Hunt vs. Gustavo Trujillo – Trujilo def. Hunt via TKO at 1:01 of Round 1

Reggie Barnett vs. Matt Murphy

Francesco Ricchi vs. Fred Pierce – Ricchi def. Pierce via TKO at 1:38 of Round 1

Travis Thompson vs.Joshua Boudreaux – Thompson def. Boudreaux via TKO at 2:15 of Round 2

