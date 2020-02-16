Pros react to Diego Sanchez defeating Michel Pereira via DQ at UFC Rio Rancho

Tonight’s UFC Rio Rancho event was co-headlined by an exciting welterweight bout between fan favorites Diego Sanchez and Michel Pereira.

Sanchez (29-12 MMA) entered tonight’s event looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision setback to Michael Chiesa in his most recent Octagon appearance at UFC 239. Prior to the loss, ‘The Nightmare’ was coming off back-to-back victories over opponents Craig White and Mickey Gall respectively.

As for Michel Pereira (23-10 MMA), the Brazilian was coming off a decision loss to Tristan Connelly in his most recent effort. Prior to the setback, Pereira was riding a three-fight winning streak.

Tonight’s UFC Rio Rancho co-main event proved to be an entertaining fight, but one that Michel Pereira was clearly getting the better of. However, in round three the Brazilian would land an illegal knee that busted open a cut on the head of Sanchez. After discussions with doctors, Diego said he was unfit to continue and was thus awarded the DQ victory.

Official UFC Rio Rancho Result: Diego Sanchez def. Michel Pereira via DQ (illegal knee) in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to Sanchez defeating Pereira via DQ below:

Diego Sanchez with the comeback victory 🙂 #UFCRioRancho — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) February 16, 2020

Guru used his magic powers to get the DQ victory. 😂⚡️👈🏼 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) February 16, 2020

Conor McGregor Vs Diego Sanchez — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 16, 2020

Dang man. Another illegal shot tonight #UFCRioRancho — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) February 16, 2020

Who would you like to see Diego Sanchez fight next following his DQ victory over Michel Pereira at tonight’s UFC event in New Mexico? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com February 15, 2020

Stay glued to this site for all of your mixed martial arts news!