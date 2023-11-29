Diego Sanchez believes Ian Machado Garry’s “arrogance” will be his downfall: “Mark my words this young man gets subbed”

UFC legend Diego Sanchez believes that Ian Machado Garry’s ‘arrogance’ will be his downfall.

There is no doubt about it, Ian Garry (13-0 MMA) is a rising star in the UFC welterweight division.

At 26, Garry is undefeated in the Octagon, his latest victory coming against Neil Magny (28-11 MMA) this past August at UFC 292. The Irishman now sits at #10 in the UFC welterweight rankings.

Garry has been compared to fellow Irishman Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) because of his confidence and arrogance both inside and outside of the cage.

Former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez, taking to ‘Instagram‘ is weighing in on the young fighter’s ‘arrogance’, believing it will be his ‘weakness’ and eventual undoing:

“Ian will do the same as Conor talk a storm and eventually get beat by some struggling kid from Brazil or Russia who needs less and is more hungry and honorable! Mark my words this young man gets subbed by a Brazilian or knocked out by a Mexican who comes from nothing and just wants it more… his arrogance will be his weakness in the first defeat.”

Sanchez (30-14 MMA) was released by the UFC in April of 2021. ‘The Nightmare’ went on to sign with the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship).

On February of this year, at KnuckleManie 3, Diego Sanchez made his debut, under the BKFC banner, against boxing champion Austin Trout in the co-main event. It was to be Trout defeating Sanchez after the fight was waved off in the fourth round by the cage side doctor.

As for Garry, he’s getting ready for his upcoming bout with Vincente Luque (22-9 MMA) which takes place on Saturday, December 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Luque, 32, last fought and defeated Rafael dos Anjos (32-15 MMA) this past August. Prior to that victory he had back-to-back losses in the cage.

Do you agree with Diego Sanchez that Ian Garry’s ‘arrogance’ could in fact be his downfall? Who will you be picking to win this coming December – Garry or Luque?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!