Calvin Kattar says he’s looking forward “to a Round 6” with Max Holloway in the future

Calvin Kattar is hoping to rematch Max Holloway down the line.

In the first UFC event of 2021, Kattar and Holloway fought on UFC on ABC 1 on Fight Island and many expected it to be a competitive fight. Yet, it was far from that as Holloway landed the most significant strikes in a fight and won a clear-cut decision.

Although the fight was a beatdown, Kattar says he hopes to get a rematch against Holloway down the line.

“If I don’t get what I’m after the first time, I have the type of mindset, a personality where I get more motivated the second time,” Kattar said to MMAJunkie. “I get more motivated when I get set back. Either way, it’s forward. I always fall forward, and I look forward to a Round 6 with Max. He did what he had to do in the first five – hell of a fight, credit to him, and I can’t wait for another opportunity to get a crack at that one.”

Although the fight was one-sided, Calvin Kattar says it is a fight he wants to get back. However, since the scrap, “The Boston Finisher” has been taking it slow to make sure his brain is healed before he fights again. The goal is to return in the fall and wants it to be against someone coming off a win.

“Ideally, if we could fight up, that would be great,” Kattar said. “If not, I don’t care. I’ll probably be in that Max situation, where he’s coming off two losses, I’m coming off one, but I feel like I’ll be fighting an up-and-comer, a tough prospect. Who really knows how it shakes out? This sport is crazy like that, right?

“I’d like to fight a guy off a win, maybe up if I could, but we’ll see,” Kattar concluded. “I know I just dropped that last one, so I’m just ready to go in and earn me another ‘W’ and show why I belong in that upper echelon of those guys you just mentioned.”

Would you like to see Calvin Kattar vs. Max Holloway 2?