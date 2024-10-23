Diego Lopes willing to fight Alexander Volkanovski in Sydney: “I’m ready”

Diego Lopes Open to Fighting Alexander Volkanovski Whether Title is at Stake or Not

During a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com, Diego Lopes shared that he’s willing to fight Alexander Volkanovski in enemy territory.

“If UFC has this plan, yeah,” Lopes said. “I’m ready for the fight vs. Volkanovski in Australia. I think it’s the biggest deal for the division for the next title fight. If the UFC me as the fighter to fight Volkanovski in Australia, I’m ready. … Title or no title, I’m excited for the fight vs. Volk.”

Volkanovski has said he’s been promised the winner of Topuria vs. Holloway. He hopes to be able to fight for the title on that Sydney card.

“We’ve already talked to the UFC,” Volkanovski told Submission Radio. “Obviously, the title fight, I’m fighting for the title fight and that’s what it was sort of always going to be. I get what he’s saying. If it was going to be him next, something would have to happen to one of the guys from [Topuria vs. Holloway]. Whether they get injured or move divisions, or whatnot. [If] there’s an interim title or something like that. I’m not scared or anything like that, but I’m fighting for the title, and that’s that…”

It’ll be interesting to see if the UFC goes through with giving Volkanovski the next featherweight title shot. Given that Lopes is a fresh name at the top of the 145-pound division, the UFC might look for a new title matchup.