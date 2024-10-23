Diego Lopes willing to fight Alexander Volkanovski in Sydney: “I’m ready”

By Fernando Quiles - October 23, 2024

Diego Lopes isn’t opposed to colliding with Alexander Volkanovski in Sydney.

Diego Lopes and Alexander Volkanovski

Lopes has been emerging as a top contender in the featherweight division. He recently battered Brian Ortega at UFC 306 inside the Sphere in Las Vegas. He’s been so impressive that the UFC has given him a backup role if he’s needed for the 145-pound title bout this Saturday.

Whether or not Lopes’ services are needed for the planned Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway fight at UFC 308, he wouldn’t mind sharing the Octagon with Volkanovski in February.

RELATED: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI RESPONDS TO DIEGO LOPES’S CALLOUT FOR DECEMBER UFC SCRAP

Diego Lopes Open to Fighting Alexander Volkanovski Whether Title is at Stake or Not

During a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com, Diego Lopes shared that he’s willing to fight Alexander Volkanovski in enemy territory.

“If UFC has this plan, yeah,” Lopes said. “I’m ready for the fight vs. Volkanovski in Australia. I think it’s the biggest deal for the division for the next title fight. If the UFC me as the fighter to fight Volkanovski in Australia, I’m ready. … Title or no title, I’m excited for the fight vs. Volk.”

Volkanovski has said he’s been promised the winner of Topuria vs. Holloway. He hopes to be able to fight for the title on that Sydney card.

“We’ve already talked to the UFC,” Volkanovski told Submission Radio. “Obviously, the title fight, I’m fighting for the title fight and that’s what it was sort of always going to be. I get what he’s saying. If it was going to be him next, something would have to happen to one of the guys from [Topuria vs. Holloway]. Whether they get injured or move divisions, or whatnot. [If] there’s an interim title or something like that. I’m not scared or anything like that, but I’m fighting for the title, and that’s that…”

It’ll be interesting to see if the UFC goes through with giving Volkanovski the next featherweight title shot. Given that Lopes is a fresh name at the top of the 145-pound division, the UFC might look for a new title matchup.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Diego Lopes UFC

Related

Conor McGregor and Dana White

Dana White predicts where the next Conor McGregor will emerge: "We’re already starting to crank talent out of there"

Fernando Quiles - October 23, 2024
Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria
Max Holloway

Max Holloway slams Ilia Topuria for being Conor McGregor "copycat"

Fernando Quiles - October 23, 2024

Max Holloway believes Ilia Topuria is trying to be Conor McGregor lite.

Yair Rodriguez
Yair Rodriguez

Yair Rodriguez reveals potential opponents for UFC return in 2025

Harry Kettle - October 23, 2024

UFC featherweight Yair Rodriguez has revealed who he could end up facing in his return bout next year.

Daniel Cormier, Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Daniel Cormier believes Tom Aspinall is the world's best heavyweight

Harry Kettle - October 23, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes that Tom Aspinall is currently the best heavyweight on the planet.

Ilia Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria aims for three UFC world titles before retirement

Harry Kettle - October 23, 2024

Ilia Topuria has entered the race to try and capture a UFC world title in three weight classes in his career.

Aleksandar Rakic

Aleksandar Rakic aims to crash the title picture with win over Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 308

Harry Kettle - October 23, 2024
Geoff Neal
UFC

Geoff Neal was surprised to get Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 308, eyes late TKO finish: "Everyone is durable until they get hit too many times"

Cole Shelton - October 22, 2024

Geoff Neal didn’t think he would get to fight someone like Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 308.

Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev declares himself the best wrestler in the UFC ahead of UFC 308: "Why should I be worried about him?"

Cole Shelton - October 22, 2024

Khamzat Chimaev believes he’s the best wrestler in the UFC.

Max Holloway, Robert Whittaker, Khamzat Chimaev
Max Holloway

Max Holloway predicts Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308

Curtis Calhoun - October 22, 2024

BMF titleholder Max Holloway has an interesting prediction for how the UFC 308 co-main event will play out between Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev.

Caio Borralho, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Caio Borralho says Israel Adesanya fight is in the works for UFC 312 in Sydney, wants five rounds

Curtis Calhoun - October 22, 2024

Surging UFC middleweight Caio Borralho is allegedly close to getting a potential No. 1 contender fight against Israel Adesanya in the former champ’s friendly territory.