Sean O’Malley & boxer Devin Haney trade shots following UFC 306
In the aftermath of UFC 306, Sean O’Malley and former world boxing champion Devin Haney are keeping their beef alive and well.
O’Malley was hoping for a successful UFC bantamweight title defense when he shared the Octagon with Merab Dvalishvili inside the Sphere in Las Vegas. The “Suga” show couldn’t find a way to overcome the grappling of Dvalishvili.
While O’Malley had some moments, he ultimately lost the UFC Bantamweight Championship via unanimous decision.
It didn’t take long after UFC 306 for O’Malley and Haney to get back into a war of words.
Sean O’Malley & Devin Haney Exchange Heated Words Following UFC 306
Devin Haney took to his X account to react to Sean O’Malley losing his gold against Merab Dvalishvili. Haney added insult to injury.
“O’Malley bitch ass lost..”
It didn’t take long for the “Suga” show to fire back at “The Dream” with a short post of his own.
Still kill you
— Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) September 15, 2024
“Still kill you.”
O’Malley has teased dabbling into the world of boxing. He’s taken aim at the likes of Gervonta “Tank” Davis, Ryan Garcia, and Haney. While O’Malley is known for his striking in the MMA world, the boxing names he has mentioned have competed at the highest levels in the sweet science.
It’s safe to say that O’Malley will be more focused on attempting to win back the 135-pound gold as opposed to putting on the boxing gloves. As for Haney, he’ll want to rebound after the Ryan Garcia debacle, which saw “The Dream” initially lose to “KingRy” before the bout result was overturned due to a failed drug test.
We’ll see what the future holds for both O’Malley and Haney, but a matchup between the two seems unlikely despite all of the trash talk in recent months.
