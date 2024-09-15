Sean O’Malley & boxer Devin Haney trade shots following UFC 306

In the aftermath of UFC 306, Sean O’Malley and former world boxing champion Devin Haney are keeping their beef alive and well.

O’Malley was hoping for a successful UFC bantamweight title defense when he shared the Octagon with Merab Dvalishvili inside the Sphere in Las Vegas. The “Suga” show couldn’t find a way to overcome the grappling of Dvalishvili.

While O’Malley had some moments, he ultimately lost the UFC Bantamweight Championship via unanimous decision.

It didn’t take long after UFC 306 for O’Malley and Haney to get back into a war of words.

