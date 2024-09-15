Sean O’Malley & boxer Devin Haney trade shots following UFC 306

By Fernando Quiles - September 15, 2024

In the aftermath of UFC 306, Sean O’Malley and former world boxing champion Devin Haney are keeping their beef alive and well.

Sean O’Malley

O’Malley was hoping for a successful UFC bantamweight title defense when he shared the Octagon with Merab Dvalishvili inside the Sphere in Las Vegas. The “Suga” show couldn’t find a way to overcome the grappling of Dvalishvili.

While O’Malley had some moments, he ultimately lost the UFC Bantamweight Championship via unanimous decision.

It didn’t take long after UFC 306 for O’Malley and Haney to get back into a war of words.

RELATED: DANA WHITE REACTS TO SEAN O’MALLEY’S PERFORMANCE AGAINST MERAB DVALISHVILI AT UFC 306: “HE LOOKED FLAT”

Sean O’Malley & Devin Haney Exchange Heated Words Following UFC 306

Devin Haney took to his X account to react to Sean O’Malley losing his gold against Merab Dvalishvili. Haney added insult to injury.

“O’Malley bitch ass lost..”

It didn’t take long for the “Suga” show to fire back at “The Dream” with a short post of his own.

“Still kill you.”

O’Malley has teased dabbling into the world of boxing. He’s taken aim at the likes of Gervonta “Tank” Davis, Ryan Garcia, and Haney. While O’Malley is known for his striking in the MMA world, the boxing names he has mentioned have competed at the highest levels in the sweet science.

It’s safe to say that O’Malley will be more focused on attempting to win back the 135-pound gold as opposed to putting on the boxing gloves. As for Haney, he’ll want to rebound after the Ryan Garcia debacle, which saw “The Dream” initially lose to “KingRy” before the bout result was overturned due to a failed drug test.

We’ll see what the future holds for both O’Malley and Haney, but a matchup between the two seems unlikely despite all of the trash talk in recent months.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Dana White and UFC 300

Dana White reacts to Sean O’Malley’s performance against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306: “He looked flat”

Fernando Quiles - September 15, 2024
Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes UFC 306
UFC

Brian Ortega issues statement on UFC 306 loss to Diego Lopes

Fernando Quiles - September 15, 2024

Brian Ortega has spoken out following his UFC 306 loss to Diego Lopes.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White reacts to the UFC 306 co-main event that saw Valentina Shevchenko dethrone Alexa Grasso: “I cannot let that drive me crazy”

Fernando Quiles - September 15, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has given his reaction to the lackluster UFC 306 co-headliner.

Sean O’Malley UFC 306
UFC

Sean O’Malley issues statement after UFC 306 title loss to Merab Dvalishvili

Fernando Quiles - September 15, 2024

Sean O’Malley has lost the UFC Bantamweight Championship to Merab Dvalishvili, and he’s issued a brief statement.

Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo takes aim at “bums” Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley after UFC 306: “I’m teaching wrestling for cokeheads”

Harry Kettle - September 15, 2024

Henry Cejudo has taken a shot at both Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley following the result of the UFC 306 main event.

Merab Dvalishvili, Valentina Shevchenko

Video | New champs Merab Dvalishvili and Valentina Shevchenko show off their dance moves backstage at UFC 306

Harry Kettle - September 15, 2024
Aljamain Sterling
Merab Dvalishvili

Aljamain Sterling sounds off after Merab Dvalishvili defeats Sean O’Malley at UFC 306: “That’s what a fair fight looks like”

Harry Kettle - September 15, 2024

Aljamain Sterling is enjoying a victory lap after Merab Dvalishvili defeated Sean O’Malley at UFC 306 last night.

Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov
Sean O'Malley

Umar Nurmagomedov reacts after Merab Dvalishvili dethrones Sean O’Malley at UFC 306: “I hope he won't avoid the real challenger”

Harry Kettle - September 15, 2024

Umar Nurmagomedov has given his thoughts on Merab Dvalishvili dethroning Sean O’Malley at UFC 306.

Ignacio Bahamondes, UFC 306, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC 306 Bonus Report: Ignacio Bahamondes one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - September 14, 2024

The Octagon invaded The Sphere for tonight’s UFC 306 event, a ten-bout fight card headlined by Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 306, Pros react, Sean O'Malley, UFC
Sean O'Malley

Pros react after Merab Dvalishvili defeats Sean O’Malley at UFC 306: "I call it the other way"

Chris Taylor - September 14, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 306 event was headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili.