Michael Chandler claims he’s been offered a title shot against Islam Makhachev

Michael Chandler claims he has been offered a title shot against Islam Makhachev after his fight against Conor McGregor was scrapped.

Chandler was supposed to headline UFC 303 against McGregor in a highly-anticipated matchup. But, just two weeks out from the fight, McGregor was forced to withdraw due to an injury, and the hope for ‘Iron’ was the fight would be rebooked.

Yet, taking to X, Michael Chandler took to social media to share that he has been offered a lightweight title shot against Islam Makhachev in October.

I’ve been offered @MAKHACHEVMMA in October – but if @TheNotoriousMMA little pinky toe is ready by Sept, let’s do sphere. Biggest sporting event in history of sports!!!! @RiyadhSeason #ufc306 pic.twitter.com/STUUFns2Hp — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 2, 2024

“I’ve been offered @MAKHACHEVMMA (Islam Makhachev) in October – but if @TheNotoriousMMA (Conor McGregor’s) little pinky toe is ready by Sept, let’s do sphere. Biggest sporting event in history of sports!!!!,” Chandler wrote.

The news caught many by surprise, as Michael Chandler hasn’t fought since November of 2022 when he lost by submission to Dustin Poirier. He’s also 1-2 in his last three fights, so it is surprising that he’s even being considered for a title shot, especially with many viewing Arman Tsaukyan as the No. 1 contender at lightweight.

Makhachev, meanwhile, was also hinting at a surprise opponent being his next fight on social media.

I need new 🎯 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) July 1, 2024

“I need new (target),” Makhachev wrote.

Whether or not Chandler was indeed offered the fight as he says is uncertain. However, despite Chandler getting offered a chance to fight Makhachev for the lightweight title, he still wants to fight Conor McGregor next and is holding out hope for that bout to happen. But, Chandler turning down a title shot, which could be his final crack at becoming the UFC champion to face McGregor would be an interesting choice.

Michael Chandler is 23-8 as a pro and is coming off the submission loss to Dustin Poirier. Before that, he scored a KO win over Tony Ferguson to get him back into the win column after a decision loss to Justin Gaethje and a submission loss to Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title. In his UFC debut, he scored a KO win over Dan Hooker.