Derrick Lewis recounts blacking out due to unhealthy weight cut before last UFC fight: “I felt like I actually died”

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis has revealed that he blacked out due to an unhealthy weight cut prior to his last bout.

When it comes to fan favorites in mixed martial arts, Derrick Lewis is up there with the best of them. He is the knockout king in the promotion and even at the age of 38, it still seems as if he’s got a lot left in the tank. This weekend, he’ll return to action for the first time since February when he battles Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER SERGEY SPIVAK STOPS DERRICK LEWIS AT UFC VEGAS 68

Prior to that, his last appearance was in February, when he was quickly submitted by Sergey Spivak. As it turns out, the build-up to that fight wasn’t quite as smooth as Lewis would’ve hoped.

“The last few fights I haven’t been healthy, point blank, period,” Lewis told reporters. “The last fight, I actually passed out just before weigh-ins. I blacked out. My coaches had to carry me. … I just didn’t have the energy the rest of the week.”