Derrick Lewis recounts blacking out due to unhealthy weight cut before last UFC fight: “I felt like I actually died”
UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis has revealed that he blacked out due to an unhealthy weight cut prior to his last bout.
When it comes to fan favorites in mixed martial arts, Derrick Lewis is up there with the best of them. He is the knockout king in the promotion and even at the age of 38, it still seems as if he’s got a lot left in the tank. This weekend, he’ll return to action for the first time since February when he battles Marcos Rogerio de Lima.
RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER SERGEY SPIVAK STOPS DERRICK LEWIS AT UFC VEGAS 68
Prior to that, his last appearance was in February, when he was quickly submitted by Sergey Spivak. As it turns out, the build-up to that fight wasn’t quite as smooth as Lewis would’ve hoped.
“The last few fights I haven’t been healthy, point blank, period,” Lewis told reporters. “The last fight, I actually passed out just before weigh-ins. I blacked out. My coaches had to carry me. … I just didn’t have the energy the rest of the week.”
Lewis gets honest
“What’s been going on is like, I wait three days before weigh-ins, then start trying to cut weight,” Lewis said. “I cut like 25 pounds in three days. Just not eating and drinking water. Probably a little something to eat.”
“It was a big eye-opener,” Lewis said. “It was just always in the back of my head during the fight. Like, I felt like I actually died. I was thinking about all the other fighters that went through something like that, and they blacked out and came back, and they couldn’t fight. They didn’t let the fighter fight. Good thing it happened at the P.I. and they gave me all the stuff I needed to get up and walk up out of there. But it was a very scary moment, though.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Will Derrick Lewis get the win this weekend? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Derrick Lewis Sergei Spivac UFC